Green Devils fall in regional semis

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

All good things must come to an end and for North Adams Green Devils head coach Nathan Copas, the end came at the Ohio University Convocation Center on March 13 in a Division III regional semi-final contest. Completing his 14th season as the North Adams head coach after his own outstanding career of his own as a Green Devil, Copas has announced that he will be stepping down after a career that saw him win just shy of 200 games and his final two teams both captured district championships.

Another Copas era also came to an end last Wednesday at the Convo, that being the career of senior guard Bransyn Copas, who leaves as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,527 points, earlier this season breaking the record that was held by his father, the departing head coach. Bransyn will be attending Rio Grande this fall and become a member of the Red Storm men’s basketball program and it’s safe to say that his father will be spending a good deal of his new-found free time at Newt Oliver Arena.

