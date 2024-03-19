Kenny Dick will be next Adams County Sheriff

Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was reportedly a good day at the polls in Adams County, and the transition to the new voting locations of the county’s high schools was smooth.

Votes came in steady and timely. Each update showed the close race for Adams County Sheriff. In the end, the unofficial vote awarded the Sheriff’s title to Investigator Kenny Dick with 1,550 votes. Bob Ruebusch came in second with 1,487 and Donnie Edgington third with 1,448 votes, respectively. Mike Estep had 720 votes, Sam Purdin had 411 votes, and Shawn Cooley had 320

Jason Hayslip won the county commissioner race for the term beginning January 2, 2025, with 2,828 votes. Teresa Diane Ward received 1,696 votes, and Tonny Hawes Jr. received 1,155.

Barbara Moore won the commissioner’s race on January 2, 2025, with 2,211 votes. Jeremy Caldwell had 1,725 votes, Troy Dotson had 1,558, and Calvin Eli Robinson had 178.

State races were awaiting final tallies. See these and other local results in next week’s People’s Defender.

The full Adams County results can be found online at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/adams/c/elecres/20240319results.pdf