Sherry Lynn (Shivener) Whitworth, age 69 years of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away February 21, 2024. She was born January 27, 1955 in Adams County to the late Chester and Floriene (Hazelbaker) Shivener. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Carol, Mary Sue, JoAnn and Gail; and four brothers, Scottie, Carl, Dickie and Neil.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Eugene Whitworth of Cincinnati, Ohio; one, brother Kenny Shivener of Williamsburg, Ohio; three sisters, Vicki Knauff of West Union, Ohio, Rhonda Dunkin of Loveland, Ohio and Becky Rodenas of Cincinnati, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

As per Sherry’s request, no funeral or memorial services will be held.