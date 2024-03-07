West Union wrestlers Ethan Cantrell (third from left, first photo), Scotlyn Adams ( far left, second photo) and Alexis Cowan (second from left, third photo) will all be competing in the OHSAA State Tournament in Columbus. (Photos courtesy of the Ohio Valley Wrestling Club)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A trio of wrestlers from West Union High School will see their seasons continue for another week as they have all qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association sate tournament, held at the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University.

Dragons’ junior Ethan Cantrell continued a memorable season with a 3-1 performance at the Southwest District Boys Division III District Meet, including a pin over last year’s state runner-up to secure his state berth. Wrestling in the 120 pound category, Cantrell, 40-3 on the year, finished as the district runner-up, losing the finals match to Logan Dean of Bethel-Tate, and finishing as district runner-up. He will begin his quest for a state podium spot this weekend in a match up with sophomore Tyler Barnes from Delta High School.

Also qualifying for state tournament action were a pair of West Union girls in the Region 1 Tournament, held last Sunday at Harrison High School.

Senior Scotlyn Adams has had an outstanding career at West Union and it will conclude with an appearance a the state tourney in Columbus. Adams carries a 35-12 record into state after placing fourth in the regional competition, where she placed fourth. She went 2-1 in the winner’s bracket, then 1-1 in the consolation bracket to secure her state spot. in the 105 pound division.

Competing in the 235 division, junior Alexis Cowan followed the same path to the state tournament. Cowan also went 2-1 in the winner’s bracket and then 2-1 in the consolation to earn a fourth place finish and a state spot.

Adams will face Ashlynn Brokaw from Mount Vernon High School to open state action, while Cowan will grapple with Gabby Oregon from Archbold High School.

The OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament runs from March 8-10.