Evelyn Curtis Bailey, 88, of Manchester, Ohio, completed her journey to Heaven on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio. She was the widow of Charles Curtis Bailey, who passed in 2016. Evelyn was a 1954 graduate of Maysville High School, a member of McColm Chapel and Meadowview Regional Medical Center Senior Friends. She enjoyed her trips to Lakeside, Ohio as a delegate for the church conference. She was loved and will be missed by all of her family and friends.

Evelyn was born in Mason County, Kentucky on February 18, 1936, the daughter of the late Omar T. and Cecil Dewey White Curtis.

Survivors include her four children, James (Christy) Bailey and John D. (Willinda) Bailey, both of Manchester, Ohio, Rhonda (Scotty) Howard of Maysville, Kentucky and Paula (Myron) Highfield of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren, Izzy, Wesley, Jacob, Sara, Matthew and Jennifer; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews; and a host of family and friends.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Meryl Dodson, Anna Maude Hyrne, Ronald J. Curtis, Earl Curtis, Bob Curtis, Carl Curtis, Harley Curtis, Allie Curtis and Omar Curtis (who died in infancy).

Funeral services for Evelyn Curtis Bailey will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2024 with Rev. Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Baptist Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Barry Hyrne, Matthew Highfield, Wesley Bailey, Jacob Bailey, Chris Jenkins and Danny Hoop.

]Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.