By Julia McCane-Knox

We’re happy to announce that Adams County Public Library has been selected as a 2024 grant recipient of the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) in partnership with The Nature Conservancy. We are pleased to share that our project Broadband Equity Assistance in Adams County project has been funded in the amount of $21,672. This grant will enable the library to add 60 additional Wi-Fi hotspots for lending to the community for the next year.

Hotspots at Adams County Public Library are available for a two-week checkout and provide valuable access to the digital world for those who may not have reliable internet connections at home. By making hotspots available for checkout, the library aims to bridge the digital divide and help everyone in the community with access to vital online resources.

Due to the limited number of hotspots, we recommend getting on the waiting list as soon as possible, as they are in high demand. Also, remember that we have brand new PCs, laptops, and Wi-Fi, with a fast and reliable high-speed internet connection at each library location.

Not only do we offer access to reliable resources like hotspots, but we also offer enriching programs, such as Storytime. Early literacy skills are essential to children’s success in school and beyond; therefore, we designed Storytime to foster a love of reading and learning from an early age. If you’re looking for ways to help your little ones develop early literacy skills and prepare them for kindergarten, look no further! Our Storytime programs offer an exciting and engaging experience for children and help them develop essential skills in phonics, math, reading, and art.

With themes like Ukelele, Dr. Seuss, Rabbits, and Rainbows, your kids will be transported to a world of learning and adventure. Additionally, we provide Enrichment Kits, which have interactive activities for the entire week, helping your children continue their learning journey at home. Why let the dreary winter weather bring you and your little ones down? Bring them to Storytime and watch them learn and grow!

Ukelele Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27 at the North Adams Library. We will sing “I Play the Ukelele All Day Long,” learn letter sounds and move to “Phonercise,” create a Paper Plate Ukelele, practice writing the letter Uu, and listen to Paul and His Ukelele by Rob Broder. At the program’s end, all the little musicians will have the opportunity to strum on a ukulele. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with us. Dr. Seuss Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28 at the Peebles Library. We will get moving to “Phonercise,” create a Cat in the Hat Paper Plate Mask, and listen to The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss.

Rabbits Storytime will be at 11 a.m, on Wednesday, February 28 at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a Paper Bag Bunny, and listen to Bunny Loves to Read by Peter Bently. In addition, Rain and Rainbow Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 29 at the West Union Library. We will sing “Rain, Rain Go Away,” create a Rainbow Collage, and listen to And the Rain Came Down by David Shannon.

Feeling hungry? Ask us for a snack at the desk. Snacks are also provided at all our programs. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.