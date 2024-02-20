Ray B. Johnson, age 82 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024. Ray was born December 9, 1941 in Blue Creek to the late Estel and Beatrice (Campton) Johnson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Ethel Newman, Ida Rogers, Anna Grooms, Nell Fizer and Ellen Hanna; brother Roger Johnson; and in-laws Ronald amd Audrey Hanson.

Ray was a member of the Cedar Grove Church. Ray and his wife Judy joined in marriage 60 years ago, on July 6, 1963.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Johnson of Blue Creek; sons Michael Johnson and Damona of Peebles, Bradley Johnson and Leslie of Franklin Furnace and Randall Johnson of Blue Creek; sister Phyllis Spires of West Union; grandchildren, Michael A. Johnson and fiancé Hannah Sonderman, Mason R. Johnson and Kara, Megan Johnson and Porter Jewell, Bricker Johnson and Brittany, Hunter Johnson and Heidi Price, Colt Johnson; great grandchildren Kaiden, Matthias, Noah, Mackenzie, Brantley and Xavier Johnson; and special niece Stephanie Conaway.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Chad Burns officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Heart Association.