Area fire departments work together to extinguish blaze

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Approximately 358,500 home fires occur yearly, and 50% start in a kitchen (zebra.com).

On February 1, the Peebles Fire Department responded to a call at 44 South Main Street in the Village of Peebles for a residential structure fire at Thomas Edenerle’s home. Fire Chief Mike Estep reports that the 60-year old Edenerle was cooking and returned to sit in his living room. He heard a noise and thought it was his cat, but then he smelled smoke. He went back to the kitchen to discover that it was on fire.

Before Engine 15 arrived at the site, Firefighter Andy Davis arrived by foot and rescued Edenerle, whom AirEvac transported to UC Medical Center Cincinnati with burn injuries. “I’ve got some of the best guys,” said Estep. He stated that Edenerle survived the fire but lost all his belongings.

Eighteen Peebles firefighters responded to the scene and fought the fire for two and a half hours. They were assisted by the Franklin, Scott, and Wayne Township Fire Departments, West Union Fire Department, and Winchester Community Fire District. Peebles Fire Department shared their gratitude for the assistance. The cause of the fire was ruled as undetermined.

Davis was presented with a plaque for his heroic efforts in saving the man’s life. “I can’t praise him enough,” said Estep. The Fire Marshal told Estep that if it had not been for Davis getting to the scene quickly on foot, it would have been too late. Estep said, “He saved the life of another, and it’s not every day someone puts themself in harm’s way to rescue someone.”