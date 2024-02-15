News Release

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), in partnership with the Longaberger Family Foundation, is accepting grant applications to support K-12 civics education programming throughout the region.

Grant applications are open to K-12 public schools, educators, students and public and nonprofit organizations serving K-12 students across Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties. Funding is available for projects and programs that support and encourage civics education opportunities for K-12 public school students with a goal of providing the children of Appalachia the knowledge and skills necessary to become informed and engaged citizens.

Grant requests must be between $500 and $5,000, and at least $30,000 in funding is available. Additional information and the grant application are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/civics. Applications will be accepted through March 12.

“We know that children need access to many educational opportunities,” said Matt Kaido, Longaberger Family Foundation representative. “Civics education is greatly underfunded, so we are passionate about removing a barrier for our future leaders and supporting them in developing the skills they need to be engaged in their communities, state and nation.”

Since launching its Civics Education in Appalachian Ohio program in partnership with the Longaberger Family Foundation in 2019, FAO has awarded more than $56,000 through grants that have provided K-12 students with opportunities to study, participate in and experience what it means to be engaged in their communities.

“Civic engagement is essential not only for our individual well-being but also the health of our communities,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO president and CEO. “In fact, studies have shown that increased levels of civic participation correlate to better population health outcomes. We are incredibly grateful for the Longaberger Family Foundation’s continued investment to ensure that our communities and our children flourish.”

For more information about the Civics Education in Appalachian Ohio program and how you can support it and other opportunities through FAO, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call (740) 753-1111.