Behind the ‘shine’, volunteers key to success

One of the highlights of “Night To Shine” had to be T.J. Liston karaoke. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

The VIPS were treated with honor as they walked the red carpet at last Friday night’s “Night To Shine” event. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Shine – “to emit rays of light – beam.” Everyone deserves a safe space to feel valued, seen, and honored – a night to shine.

Church 180 in Seaman, Ohio creates such a space with the help of the community, various churches, and organizational volunteers throughout the county. It’s a communal effort and a collaborative celebration of Jesus’ love and the light that shines in everyone with a disability who walks the red carpet as an honored guest at “A Night to Shine.”

Behind the “Shine”, people plan the annual event a year in advance. “It’s a community effort,” said Talitha Parks of Church 180, who was busy decorating and transforming the church days before the prom-like event. The Tim Tebow Foundation supports the night and requires coordinators to follow a specifically scripted manual on how to run the event.

Plenty of sparkle, shine, and magical makeovers are going on well before the star-studded event. Attention to detail is a must. Volunteers are busy with decorations, coordination, and readying specialty rooms for those needing extra care or parents and caretakers who want a respite during the festivities.

The event’s success is due to the many donations and volunteers, explains Parks. She shared that there were around 300 people expected at the February 9 Night to Shine in Adams County, including honored guests, buddies, VIPs, and volunteers. In 2023, Night to Shine held 600 events in 42 countries. (pennlive.com)

Venture Productions shut down their workday on the 9th to offer a Glamor Day for honored guests, complete with hair, makeup, nails, and wardrobe. Local stylists give their time and talents, and Board of DD President Susan Sexton spends weeks altering the guest’s formalwear. Local florists provide corsages and boutonnieres.

The much-anticipated evening begins with honored guests being welcomed with an ovation outside the church and escorted to the red carpet, where they start their promenade through the huge sparkling star. Parks introduces guests with fun facts about each person while VIPs and volunteers cheer on either side of the red-carpet runway. Next are pictures, pictures, and pictures, and into the ballroom, where crowns and tiaras are presented to the honored guests, acknowledging them as royalty of the prom.

Dinner, dancing, limo and party bus rides, firetruck escorts, bat signal in the parking lot, karaoke, cotton candy, and balloon creations round out the evening. One hears the words “pure joy” repeatedly from those describing the event and the faces that “hit the dance floor.” Joy – magic – delight – all captured when given a “night to shine”.