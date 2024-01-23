Chamber of Commerce kicks of new year

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Small businesses help build a community’s identity. A Chamber of Commerce is designed to promote and cultivate the interests of its members. This unity and reciprocity knit communities together.

Growth and goodwill are fostered when small businesses use and recommend one another’s resources, involve themselves in community projects and awareness, circulate the local economy, and create more job opportunities.

On January 17, a large group of Adams County Chamber and community members filled the Adams County Training Center to hear Paul Worley, Director of Economic Development, present on “Our Four Pillars of Growth for Adams County”.

Charissa Gardner-Robinson, Growth Advisor for The Ohio State University Manufacturing Extension Partnership, also gave a short presentation.

The chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board, Jason Francis, welcomed attendees, each making introductions. State Representative Justin Pizzulli swore in the new members of the Chamber Board, and Victoria Hicks, Chamber Administrator and coordinator of the day, invited participants to enjoy the buffet breakfast provided by BeeKay Sweets.

Worley began his presentation by welcoming everyone to the Workforce Training and Development Center. He said, “We took four facets of our economy here and said these are all interconnected, so they’re not mutually exclusive.” Those pillars are infrastructure, human capital, innovation and entrepreneurship, and quality of life.

Number one for the Economic Development Office is infrastructure development. “We need federal dollars invested in the infrastructure in our communities to allow us to compete with these larger metropolitan areas,” said Worley.

Worley thanked the small businesses and said, “There’s a lot of work that goes into it – it’s a daily grind seven days a week, 24 hours a day.” He continued, “Small business is the backbone of the American economy. It’s you guys hustling daily, taking care of customers.” He explained that his office is there to help.

Worley also discussed travel and tourism and how “unique” we are in Adams County. He said, “Tourism continues to be a growing part of our economy here in the county.” Worley hopes to strike a balance “between providing good paying manufacturing and service jobs and retaining the rural character and natural elements that make us such a unique part of the world.”

He highlighted the Winchester Industrial Park and the opportunity to market by helping local businesses expand into that location or “attracting new investment from the outside.”

When the power companies shut down, over 1000 jobs were lost. Worley announced that those power plant sites are coming back under private ownership. He said, “That’s giving us opportunities to attract things that we’ve never had before.” McCoy Lumber has purchased acreage at the former Killen site between Manchester and Portsmouth. Worley said, “They’ve provided an asset that Adams County has never had…” “Now we have access to that infrastructure, and it’s privately owned here in the county.” He concluded, “Hopefully, this is just the start of the opportunities we have now on the river.”

Worley announced that Jenni Hupp, Assistant Director of Economic Development, is the Land Bank’s Executive Director. Worley said that 12 demolition projections were completed last year. There are 25 projects slated for demolition this year.

“Back to the Training Center, it’s been a process getting us here, but I think we can all be very proud of this facility,” said Worley. He explained that the center would be a place to help make businesses grow and educate people in the workforce. The county works with educational partners Shawnee State and Southern State Community College.

Worley concluded, “Everything we do in our office is for our businesses in this county. We want to take those hurdles away from you. We want to get you the money you need. We want to get you the training you need for your folks. We want your business to grow and be successful.”

Robinson presented her role serving and guiding businesses in nineteen Ohio counties. She said many small businesses, including some restaurants, coffee shops, and others, don’t realize they are eligible for their “manufacturing” services. The Partnership works to secure funding and assistance for these small and midsized companies. They also provide internships and work with school districts. Robinson, who serves on the Adams County Chamber Board, explained that the Partnership also works with Chambers, encouraging businesses in the community and sponsoring events.

Francis concluded the program and said, “It’s a great time to live, work, and play in Adams County. We’re here today to celebrate Adams County and our growth. .”

Hicks was excited about the day’s turnout. She said, “We were absolutely thrilled with the support of our business community for our January Annual Meeting! It was a terrific way to kick off this new year for Adams County with the exciting new Chamber events coming this year and the numerous projects that the Economic Development Office has in store for our county’s future! The chamber has made huge strides this past year, and we are setting large goals for ourselves in supporting and advocating for our businesses in 2024.”