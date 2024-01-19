News Release

Kaylee J. Newman of West Union graduated with a Doctor of Education degree from Abilene Christian University on December 15, 2023.

Dr. Newman presented and successfully defended her research study entitled, “Athletic Training Preceptor Readiness: From Clinician to Educator”. Newman’s dissertation achieved an exceptional rating “with distinction” providing notable contributions to her field of study. Abilene Christian University was founded in 1906 with the mission “To educate students for Chrisitan service and leadership throughout the world.”

Dr. Newman is a Certified Athletic Trainer and holds the position Sports Medicine Program Manager at Adams County Regional Medical Center. She serves student-athletes in the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District.