If you remember from last week, Pony Joe and his precious cargo had just settled in for the night at the Look-Out Hill home of Underground Railroad Conductor, Rev. Charlie. Pony Joe loved spending time with Rev. Charlie. Rev. Charlie could tell a story like nobody else. He could sit and listen to Rev. Charlie all night but not tonight. Every muscle in his body was aching. But before he made his way to bed, Rev. Charlie read scripture to everyone and then they all joined hands as Rev. Charlie prayed. Then Pony Joe and the others quietly slipped off and were asleep before their heads hit their pillows. Pony Joe didn’t get up the next morning until about six o’clock which was very unusual for him. Pony Joe spent the day helping Rev. Charlie split wood for the fireplace. They laughed as Rev. Charlie told one story after the other. Big John, Eva and little Cassie were enjoying themselves as well as they listened from the upstairs attic of the house.

Pony Joe checked on his team of horses and the Chestnuts he was taking back to Mr. Blythe. All seemed well and the rest was doing them all good. They ate an early supper and went to bed before the sun set. Pony Joe planned to leave at the break of dawn if all went well.

Suddenly there came a knock on the door. Pony Joe heard Rev. Charlie stir from his bed. The visitor began to knock furiously. Rev. Charlie yelled to them to hold on he was coming. Rev. Charlie lit the lantern and slowly made his way to the door. As he opened the door, he was surprised to find a young black girl standing there. Pony Joe could hear hounds barking in a distance. Quick, Rev. Charlie grabbed the girl and yelled for those hiding in the attic. Rev. Charlie instructed everyone to race for the cellar. From the cellar, a hidden door behind what looked like shelves opened to what appeared to be a tunnel. Rev. Charlie gave the lantern to Big John and told him to take the others and travel the length of the tunnel and when they came to a fork in the tunnel to go to the right. He was to follow that tunnel to the end and stay there until Rev. Charlie came for them. Pony Joe and Rev. Charlie closed the door and went back upstairs just in time to hear a knock on the door. Rev. Charlie slowly walked to the door and opened it as if he has just been awakened. Two large bounty hunters with weapons barged through the door as if Rev. Charlie wasn’t even there. “Where is she?” they demanded, as they shoved Rev. Charlie back against the door. Rev. Charlie told them he had no idea what they were talking about. Now, two other men entered with their dogs and began to tear the place apart. From the attic to the cellar, they opened chests and tore beds apart but found nothing. One of the men with a huge scar across his nose and cheek looked Rev. Charlie in the eyes and said, “We know you have her. We will be watching you!”

The next morning, knowing they were being watched, Pony Joe ate breakfast, hitched up his team and waved good-bye to Rev. Charlie as if all were normal. Rev. Charlie began to split wood just as if this were any other day. He knew the bounty hunters had eyes on him. He laughed to himself and preceded to thank the Lord for helping him plan for such a day

like this. Rev. Charlie had built his cabin at the site of an old mine. The mine contained many tunnels and escape routes that led to several different locations with hidden trap doors leading to the outside world. Rev. Charlie had even hidden fiddles and water in case one might have to stay a while in the confinement of the tunnels.

A couple of miles down the road, Pony Joe was stopped by the same men from the night before. He showed them his letter to the right of passage but it didn’t seem to mean much to them. They tore his wagon apart but found nothing. This infuriated then even more. Get out of here you bag of bones they yelled at Pony Joe. Pony Joe didn’t need any more persuasion and off he went down the old dirt road.

Next week will continue to follow Pony Joe as he attempts to deliver his precious cargo north to freedom.