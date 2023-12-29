Submitted News

The Fairfield Local High School Athletic Department is pleased to be hosting the second Annual Chad Hodson Classic Presented by RoofX on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

The first year Chad Hodson Classic in 2023 was an undeniable success with five varsity games and over $4,000 raised to benefit the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship

The Chad Hodson Classic was started to honor the life and memory of 1998 Fairfield High School graduate and former Lions coach, Chad Hodson, who passed away in 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the Classic will be given to the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship which will be annually presented to a Fairfield senior in Chad’s memory.

The Chad Hodson Classic will feature six varsity basketball cames that will take place in Grandle Gymnasium on the campus of Fairfield High School. Games will feature the five Highland County high schools battling teams from across the area. Teams featured in the Classic include storied programs with multiple state tournament appearances.

C103 Radio and GoodGuysRadioTV will be providing all day radio and TV-Style Livestream broadcasting (103.1 FM and goodguysradiotv.com).

New for 2024, the Classic welcomes RoofX as the Presenting Sponsor of the Chad Hodson Classic. RoofX is a local, family-owned business that can assist with all of your roofing needs. Visit roofxusa.com for more information.

2024 Chad Hodson Classic:

• 11 a.m.- Lynchburg-Clay vs. Paint Valley

• 12:45 p.m.- Whiteoak vs. Clinton-Massie

• 2:30 p.m.- Greenfield McClain vs. Athens

• 4:15 p.m.- Fairfield Lady Lions vs. Wilmington Lady Canes (Girls)

• 6 p.m.- Hillsboro vs. Adena

• 7:45 p.m.- Fairfield v. Western Pike

Admission is $10 for the day. An expanded concession stand will be available throughout the day and a limited number of t-shirts will be made available for purchase.

Any questions, please contact Fairfield Athletic Director, Jimmy Barnett (james.barnett@fairfieldlocal.org) or Classic Director, Tony Williams (tony.williams@lclsd.org).