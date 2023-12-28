North Adams-Peebles will battle for girls, boys titles

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The opening night of the 2023 Holiday Classic, hosted by Manchester High School is in the books and as expected, the favorites ran away with victories in all four games, setting up the final four games to played on Friday, December 29. The girls and boys championship game will feature Peebles and North Adams, the girls p0laying for the third time this month and the boys battling for the second time in 10 days.

Here are the results from tonight’s first round of action.

GIRLS

Peebles 60

West Union 39

Leading scorers:

PHS- Payton Johnson 24, Caydence Carroll 15, Abigail Smalley 12

WUHS: Olivia Lewis 12, Ashlah Staten 11, Annabelle McIntosh 9

North Adams 63

Manchester 19

Leading scorers:

NAHS- Kenlie Jones 17, Katelynn Boerger 13, Harlee Brand 7, Karlie Kennedy 7

MHS- Mahayla Brown 6, Abby Neria 4

BOYS

Peebles 77

West Union 40

Leading scorers:

PHS- Garrett Shiveley 22, Carson Reed 16, CJ Oldfield 15, Gage Grooms 12

WUHS- Gavin Jarvis 19

North Adams 75

Manchester 31

Leading scorers:

NAHS- Bransyn Copas 24, Breestin Schweickart 14, Jayce Rothwell 13, Carson Osborne 10

MHS- Connor Darnell 10, Drew Kennedy 8, Elijah Crabtree 6

The pairings for Friday night will be as follows:

3 p.m.- West Union vs, Manchester (Girls Consolation)

4:30 p.m.- West Union vs. Manchester (Boys Consolation)

6 p.m.- North Adams vs. Peebles (Girls Championship)

7:30 p.m.- North Adams vs. Peebles (Boys Championship)

The only place you can read all about Friday night’s action- the January 3 edition of The People;s Defender!