Thomas Wolfe, 84, of Spring Valley, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Inpatient Unit in Dayton. He was born June 7, 1939 in Adams County, son of the late William Charles and Milford Hayslip Wolfe. Tom worked at General Motors for 32 years. He enjoyed going to auctions and in his earlier years, enjoyed going hunting. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Wanda Young Wolfe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Neal Wolfe and a sister, Gail Lankford.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Kimberly) Wolfe of Springboro and David (Ginger) Wolfe of Centerville; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Janice Jamison of Cincinnati; and a nephew that was raised by Tom’s parents, Rick Wolfe.

The family will hold private services and burial at Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.