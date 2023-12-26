Patricia E. Becker, age 87 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday December 25, 2023. Patricia was born July 25, 1937 in Clermont County, Ohio to the late Ray and Stella (Walker) Pitzer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Keneth Cross, son Ronald Cross and husband Frank Becker.

Survivors include two sons, Tom R. Cross of Winchester, Ohio and Scott Cross of Loveland, Ohio; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a private service will be held by the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.