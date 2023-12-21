“A Unique Christmas With The Perfect Misfits”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

I don’t know about you, but this week, especially – I needed a little Christmas. Yearning for joy and good tidings, I started the week a bit tumultuous, and felt the hurried anxiety of getting things done rather than the peace and pause that lends to a reflective and wonder-filled holiday season.

Then, I attended the “A Unique Christmas With The Perfect Misfits” performed by the Adams County Courts and the Adams County Health Department Justice Division for the individuals from Venture Productions at Church 180 in Seaman, Ohio. The play featured “Rudolph’s Unique Person Pageant,” with distinct contestants showcasing their skills and personalities. As Gem Stone, the Master of Ceremonies, said, “This is a unique and inspiring event where you recognize and celebrate inner beauty, strength, resilience, and all the things that make us unique.” We learned that fitting in is not nearly as wonderful as standing out.

Each contestant in the show was quirky and fabulous with their distinctive styles and issues. The audience responded with laughter, applause, and song. Following the program, audience members took photos with Santa, ate lunch, and toured Dr. Hermie’s Unique Toy Workshop, where they stuffed their own “buddy,” decorated a gingerbread man, snack pack, cookie, and filled goodie bags from the toy and candy buffet. Santa was a huge hit, and many attendees couldn’t wait to tell him their heart’s desire.

Director Lee Wilson explained, “It’s been a fantastic experience and very different from what I’m used to. Only one person here has been in a play before.” She continued, “I’m very proud of how well they did. It’s challenging because I’m dealing with adults who have never been in plays. It’s been a learning experience.” Eastern High School drama students joined her for the day and helped with Santa’s workshop. She said, “They’re always a delight to work with, and I know I can depend on them.”

Tara Plymesser, Head of the Behavioral Health Criminal Justice and Probation Division for the Adams County Health Department, portrayed Ditsy Donna in the show. She said, “Today’s experience meant more than I could ever explain. I got to be part of a life-changing experience for the Adams County Family Dependency Treatment Court participants and see them come out of their comfort zone to experience something they had never done before. They were able to be part of something. Watching their faces glow with the light as they gave back to their community was something so beautiful.”

Plymesser continued, “Watching the pure joy in the faces of our Venture Production visitors as they sat with Santa and visited the workshop stations was unforgettable. In those simple moments, our team realized all our hard work was worth every minute as our visitors would squeal excitedly. When they got to name their build-a-buddy, quite a few of them named their buddies after their teachers, and I thought that was simply amazing and really showed how loved they are by the folks at Venture Production. I loved seeing the smile on Judge Spencer’s face as he played the role of Santa and watching him in his best true element. You could truly feel the love in the entire place, and I felt as if Jesus was there in every moment – just pure joy is what this whole experience has been.”

On Saturday, the troupe took their production to the Wilson Children’s Home.

A special thanks goes to all participants. Thanks also to Lesa Dixon for donating the costumes, Church 180 for their venue, Eastern High School Drama Club for bringing the toy shop to life, Judge Brett Spencer for funding, Adams County Board of DD, Adams County Arts Council’s Appalachian Regional Theatre and the Adams County Health Department.

“We may be different from the rest – who decides the test of what really is best?” These lyrics from “The Misfit Song” in “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” remind us that everyone belongs. Gem Stone told attendees, “Remember to cherish and celebrate the qualities that make us all unique and special. This is holiday spirit – childlike, magic, giddy excitement, and being unafraid or unashamed to enjoy the experience. Have a wonderfully unique and memorable holiday season.