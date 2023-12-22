(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1983)

In 1879 the Adams County commissioners authorized an official survey of the entire county by township. These maps were compiled into book form, and coupled with a brief history of the county. The result, of course, was the illustrated historical atlas of Adams County, Ohio published in 1880 by J. A. Caldwell of Newark, Ohio.

In addition to the maps in history, individuals and businesses were invited to have a view of their home, and/or business sketched for fee, and included in the atlas. it is interesting to leaf through one of these old atlases today and try to determine which of the buildings represented are still standing today, 103 years later. Unfortunately, over half of these landmarks are now gone. Most have burned, been deliberately, razed or allowed to deteriorate beyond repair through neglect. One of the structures, pictured on page 136, remains standing today, but is in poor condition and most likely has a bleak future.

It is the once elegant home of Adams County Probate Judge, Henry Oursler. Built in 1862, this fine old home has been unoccupied for the past several years. It is situated at the junction of the Rome-Blue Creek Road and McGovney Road in Squirreltown. Oursler was born in Brown County in 1820, the son of Archibald and Malinda True Oursler. Henry moved to Adams County when still a young man. He proved to be popular among Adams County voters and was elected county recorder in 1849. He continued to fill that position until 1856. In 1858 he successfully ran for county auditor and served in that capacity for two years.

County voters again displayed their confidence in Oursler when, in 1864, he was elected, Probate Judge. He apparently did not care for this position and resign in October 1865. In addition to these various offices, he was also appointed a deputy surveyor for the Virginia Military District in 1850 and served as justice of the peace in Green Township. He was admitted to the bar in 1855, but rarely practice law as an attorney.

Judge Oursler was married to Elizabeth Puntenney in November of 1850. She was a daughter of James and Martha Waite Puntenney The judge bought into partnership with his father-in-law in 1862 and together the two men operate the old Puntenney grist and sawmill on Stouts Run for several years. The judge built his fine home on a lot adjoining the north side of the mill. Elizabeth 0ursler passed away at the Homestead in 1891. The judge continued to reside there until April 1897 when he sold out and moved to New Alexandria, Ohio to live with his daughter Martha. He died in May, 1916 and was buried at new Alexandria.

When the judge sold his old home, his son, Charles, bought it. He, in turn, sold it the following year to James T Pitts. Pitt was a Wagoneer during the Civil War and had the distinction of enlisting for active duty at age fifteen.