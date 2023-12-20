By Julia McCane-Knox

Happy Holidays, library friends! As the holidays approach, we want to ensure you’re aware of our holiday hours. We’ll be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, Monday, January 1, and Tuesday, January 2 to let our hardworking team enjoy the holidays with their loved ones. Wishing you a joyous and jolly holiday season.

Celebrate the season with our New Year’s Storytimes for preschoolers. Dash on over to the library for merry and bright activities that explore the New Year and the alphabet. Our Storytimes are packed with engaging content to help your little ones develop skills in phonics, vocabulary, math, art, reading, and motor skills. Plus, they’ll make new friends and create unforgettable memories.

We will not have Storytime on Tuesday, December 26 at the North Adams Library because we will be closed for Christmas. However, you can join us on Wednesday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing songs, create New Year’s Eve Noise Makers, and listen to “Squirrel’s New Year’s Resolution” by Pat Miller.

On Thursday, December 28 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library, we will sing “Months of the Year,” create a Water Bottle Noise Maker, and listen to “P. Bear’s New Year’s Party” by Paul Owen Lewis. In addition, on Thursday, December 28 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library, we will sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” create a New Year’s Crown, play a Counting and Color Sorting Activity, and listen to “Happy New Year, Pooh!” by Kathleen Zoehfeld.

Calling all children aged 6 – 11! Are you looking for an entertaining and creative way to spend your afternoon? Join us for Crafternoon at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 28 at the West Union Library as we create New Year’s Noise Makers. If you are looking for a program for the whole family this holiday season, check out our Family Board Game Challenge at 1 p.m., on Thursday, December 28 at the North Adams Library. Enjoy cozy, hot beverages, play a classic board game, or learn a new game with family and friends.

Join us for our new book club for adults at 6 p.m. on December 28 at the North Adams Library. We will get introduced and look at a variety of books to choose from for our upcoming meetings. Beverages and light snacks will be provided. This is a wonderful chance to mingle with others and share your opinions about captivating stories. Don’t let this event pass you by.

Let’s spice things up this New Year! Adults are invited to our Recipe Swap Club at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 4 at the Manchester Library. We’re asking each participant to bring one or two mouth-watering Stir-Fry recipes to share with the group. Participants can choose to print out their recipe or save it to a flash drive to print in the library. Participants are welcome to bring a prepared dish, as well. We can’t wait to dig into all the deliciousness at our get-together.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news