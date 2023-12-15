(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1983)

I recently witnessed what has, unhappily, become a common scenario in regards to modern courtship. The suitor, whose souped-up automobile could be heard approaching a full three blocks away, came roaring up in front of the young lady’s residence. As if she had not already known of his arrival, He proceeded to lay on his horn, which intern, rattled windows in nearby homes. The young lady appropriately dressed in skin-tight jeans, sloppy sweatshirt and dirty sneakers, bounced out of her home to her awaiting night and shining armor. This happy young couple then tore off into the setting sun as the rear wheels of the vehicle spun and threw gravel in neighboring lawns.

That’s romantic? That’s genteel courtship?

I may be labeled old-fashioned out of date or as fun as a stick in the mud, but I fail to see any enduring virtues in such behavior.

But, so much for my personal prejudices. Let’s harken back to those years prior to the Civil War when life in Adams County was much simpler, living was at a slower pace, and courtship was a thing to be taken seriously. The year was 1853 and it was spring when a young man’s fancy likely turns to thoughts of love. Twenty five year old George Hollingsworth, Puntenney of Squirreltown in Green Township had caught a glimpse of a young maiden, who he wished to court. George, oldest child of John and Armintah Wright Puntenney, proceeded to contact her in a traditional and most discreet, gentlemanly manner. He wrote her the following note which we reproduced here with our sincere apologies to George and his many descendants, (had he known his letter would be made available to over 8000 readers from coast to coast, he might have had second thoughts about writing it)

The Note

Rome, Ohio

March 17, 1853

Dear Miss,

I take this opportunity of addressing a few lines to you in the way of introduction.

From the slight acquaintance I have had with you I have been deeply impressed with your accomplishments and I feel that my future happiness depends on a further acquaintance with you. When I was at your house, I came with the intention of having a chat but your father being not at home I did not make my errand known; so, I am yet ignorant whether I could have your company or not; I would be glad to pay you a visit if it would be acceptable. If it should be acceptable, please answer these lines and if not, pardon me and return these lines to.

G.H. Puntenney

Stout P.O.

Rome A.C.

Ohio

P S. If I should have the honor of paying you a visit, please let me know whether it should be in daytime or at night. This is from your sincere admire.

G.H.P.

Although George did not address the young lady by name, it is believed this letter was sent to Nancy, Ellen Kirker, daughter of Colonel William Kirker of West Union. Nancy was the granddaughter of Thomas Kirker, Ohio’s second Governor, and the Reverend William Williamson, under whose pastorate the old stone Presbyterian Church was erected in West Union. Nancy and George were married in November 1856. This union was broken only by death, George passing away in 1890 at age 62, Nancy in 1922, aged 82.