By Julia McCane-Knox

Happy Holidays, dear library patrons! As the festive season approaches, we want to ensure you’re aware of our holiday hours. We’ll be opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 12 and closing at 3 p.m. for Staff Development. Additionally, we’ll be closed on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, Monday, January 1, and Tuesday, January 2 to let our hard working team enjoy the holidays with their loved ones. Wishing you a joyous and jolly holiday season!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Come celebrate the holiday season with our festive and fun Storytimes for preschoolers. Come and join us as we explore exciting holiday themes and learn all about the alphabet. Our Storytimes are packed with incredible content, including engaging activities that will help your children develop their phonics, vocabulary, art, math, reading, and motor skills. Plus, they’ll have a blast making new friends and creating unforgettable memories. Check out our upcoming Christmas Storytimes below.

On Tuesday, December 19 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library, we will say the “Five Little Christmas Trees” rhyme, create a Handprint Wreath, participate in a Christmas Tree Balance Activity, and listen to “Season of Light” by Jess Redman. On Wednesday, December 20 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library we will sing “Let’s All Do a Little Clapping and Spread Holiday Cheer,” create DIY Edible Christmas Trees, and listen to “Merry Christmas, Splat” by Rob Scotton. But that’s not all. To add to the magic of the event, Santa himself will be making an appearance to spread some Christmas joy.

On Thursday, December 21 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library, we will sing “Jingle Bells,” create Sugar Cone Christmas Trees, and listen to “Bear Stays Up for Christmas” by Karma Wilson. In addition, come meet Santa for incredible photo opportunities. On Thursday, December 21 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library, we will sing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” create a Popsicle Sticks Santa Hat, play Christmas Bingo, and listen to “Llama Llama Holiday Drama” by Anna Dewdney. In addition, the man in red himself, Santa Claus, will be making a special appearance to spread some holiday cheer and take photos with the kids.

Teens can celebrate the warmth and magic of the holiday season with us, too. Spread some holiday cheer by decorating cookies at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 19 at the West Union Library. We will have holiday music playing, delightful decorations, and lots of fun.

Are you looking for a magical activity the whole family can enjoy this holiday season? Join us for an enchanting viewing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 22, at the Manchester Library. Dive into Dr. Seuss’ magical world of Whoville and enjoy some light refreshments while you’re there. Don’t forget to check out our holiday displays.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.