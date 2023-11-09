By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

By a vote of the coaches, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference recently named its 2023 Volleyball All-Conference Team. A total of 18 girls from the conference were honored, with eight of them being from schools in Adams County.

Leading the way with four players on the All-Conference were the North Adams Lady Devils, who once again were awarded the coveted gold ball trophy by finishing 13-0 in conference play, 19-6 overall. The All-Conference athletes from NAHS included junior Katelynn Boerger, who produced a season stat line of 321 kills, 204 digs and 66 service aces, earning her SHAC Co-Player of the Year honors. Joining Boerger on the All-Conference Team were sophomore Paige Evans (87 kills, 22 aces, 339 digs), junior Aulbrea Meade (181 kills, 84 aces, 205 digs) and sophomore setter Natalie Ragan (97 kills, 550 assists, 45 service aces, 219 digs).

The Peebles Lady Indians finished 10-3 in the SHAC, 13-8 overall, and placed a trio of players on the All-Conference Team, led by senior Caydence Carroll, whose season stats included 190 kills, 66 service aces and 120 digs. Also named All-Conference from Peebles were senior Baylie Johnston (86 kills, 71 service aces, 213 digs( and junior Angel Gray (143 kills, 26 digs).

The eighth All-Conference member from the county is West Union senior Korynne Blanton. The Lady Dragons finished 3-10 in conference matches, 9-15 overall and Blanton paced the squad with her stat line of 177 kills, 34 aces and 278 digs.

The remainder of the SHAC All-Conference Volleyball team includes: Mackenzie Anderson, Kelsey Clark and Jobey Hattan, Co-Player of the Year (Fairfield), Lydia Carr and Bri Hill (Whiteoak), Morgan Malott (Eastern Brown), Allison Rockey (Lynchburg), Brooke Sims (Ripley, Victoria Thompson and Katey Wolfer (Fayetteville).

2023 SHAC Volleyball Final Standings

Division I (Big School)

North Adams 13-0

Peebles 10-3

Lynchburg 5-8

West Union 3-10

Eastern Brown 0-13

Division II (Small School)

Fairfield 12-1

Whiteoak 9-4

Ripley 7-6

Fayetteville 5-8

Manchester 1-12

(Statistics came from the SHAC website, www.shacathletics.com)