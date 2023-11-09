Thank you for your service!

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Here’s to strong women. May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.”

This story honors female veterans and two extraordinary women who transitioned from their military careers to become Probation Officers in Adams County. Roberta Osman and Mercedes Hanes – thank you for your service.

Roberta Osman grew up in Adams County. She has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren. Her parents are Diane and the late Bob Osman.

Osman enlisted in the army in 1990 – the year she graduated. A recruiter convinced her it would be a good life and fit for her. Her parents were a little unhappy at first. But she remembers fondly the day she left for her first duty station in Germany and her Dad taking her to the airport. Osman said, “He cried, and he said, ‘I’m so proud.’” This send-off memory is something she treasures.

From Germany, Osman went to Fort Hood, Texas, which is now For Cavazos. She also served in Egypt and Iraq. Osman said, “I loved Egypt – the pyramids, culture, and the history.” She also loved her experience in Germany – and the food. Iraq, she said, “Is a war zone.” Although not in active conflict, Osman was in the 36 combat Aviation Brigade, which flew on Blackhawks.

Osman stayed in the army for 27 years. She served active duty for eight years and then joined the Texas Army National Guard and served 19 additional years. Osman retired with the rank of Sergeant Major – an admirable accomplishment.

Missing home and family stirred Osman’s desire to return home in 2018. The army has a year to process someone leaving the military to return to civilian life. The process includes classes for job transition and counseling. Osman said, “Basically, you are getting yourself ready for a huge transition to leave a rigid discipline, and then you come into the civilian world.” Osman shared that her first two months home were highly emotional, but she considers coming home the best decision she ever made. She said, “I always tell Judge (Brett) Spencer he saved my life because he hired me.”

Osman’s first position with the courts was as Recovery Director. In that capacity, she worked with resources, treatment and behavioral classes. For the past two years, she has served as a probation officer. Her caseload runs from about 150 – 200 clients. She said, “I’m very, very organized. I’m nerdy, and I love going to training and taking classes.” She attributes the discipline she had in the military and managing over 19,000 records in the army to helping her succeed in her current role.

Osman enjoys the flexibility she has in working with people. She said, “I can do so much thinking outside the box regarding resources, treatment options or getting people jobs.” Osman, a big fan of structure, appreciates the construct of accountability and people reporting to her.

Describing herself as someone who works well in chaos and with challenges, Osman said, “I’m constant pace.” She explained that the most challenging part of her job is getting clients to cooperate when they need help. Osman shared some great success stories and testimonials of former clients who have willingly shared their accomplishments with her and others.

The most rewarding experience about the military for Osman was taking care of her soldiers and making sure they were paid and promoted and their families were taken care of. She wanted everyone to feel seen and made sure she greeted them one by one each day.

Osman’s son is also in the army and will be deployed to Syria soon. She said, “Now I know how my Mom felt. But it’s his job, and I understand it’s a part of it. I understand on the soldier side, but as a mother, it’s hard.”

“I loved being in the army – it was great, and I loved my career,” said Osman. She continued, “I love what I’m doing now. I work with Judge Gabbert mostly and he’s such a wonderful person.” As a probation officer, Osman describes herself as “tough but fair.” She said, “I feel it’s my job to prevent them from becoming felons.” She wants to help the people she serves stop at misdemeanors and progress in the right direction.

Mercedes (Sadie) Hanes also grew up in Adams County. She and her husband, Curtis Grooms, are new and proud parents of daughter Eleanor. Hanes’ experience in the military started with her being a young newlywed, and fortunately, her husband was able to be a part of her journey. She said, “Definitely the biggest support ever. I couldn’t have done it without him, that’s for sure.”

In high school, Hanes realized she wanted to join the military or go into law enforcement, but she waited about a year before enlisting in the Air Force. She desired to become a surgical technician, and those classes were small. Hanes was in a delayed entry program but grew tired of waiting. After about a year, she left for basic training on April 25, 2016. She became a histopathology technician.

Hanes explained that she attended tech school in San Antonio, Texas, to become a histopathology technician. She said it was a long experience (about nine months) for the military. The coursework is an accelerated four-year degree program. The job includes biopsies, reading cell slides autopsies and assisting pathologists.

Hanes was first stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. She spent about two and a half years there before returning to Texas. Ironically, she and her best friend were sent to Texas simultaneously. There are a small number of individuals in their field. Hanes estimates about 60 in the Air Force total. She worked at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas and the job eventually took a toll on her. It was there she earned the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Like Osman, Hanes missed home. She and her husband knew they eventually wanted to raise a family in Adams County. She applied for an internship in the probation department at Adams County through the Air Force. Her first attempt was denied and they were heartbroken. Thankfully, her supervisor encouraged her to re-apply and the second request was approved. In 2021, after a four-month internship, Hanes was offered a job as a probation officer.

Hanes described the transition from a military to a civilian mindset as complex. She said, “In the military, you’re told to do a job and you do a job – you figure it out. It’s very hard for me sometimes to get out of that mentality that not everyone learns like that.” She expressed that this struggle was something she and Osman have in common. Hanes said, “I know I’m a part of something important. I love my job very much.” Still, she misses the camaraderie of folks who have served in the military. She said, “You remain on the same page – it doesn’t matter if you’re in different branches.” Hanes believes that law enforcement is the closest thing to the military in the civilian world, but still different.

When asked about the challenges they experienced as women in the military, Osman and Hanes concurred that the trials are real. Osman said, “When you’re in a male-dominated world and you grow in rank, it becomes very challenging to gain respect.” Hanes explained that although many people believe the military is different, “You’re still in a man’s world,” she said. She continued, “There are many female commanders now, which is amazing.” Hanes smiled and described the many situations where she would be with her husband, and folks automatically assumed he was the one in the military.

Sexual harassment is also a huge obstacle for women in the military. Hanes served as a safe trainer for sexual assault and suicide prevention for her squadron at Eglin. She encouraged people to share their stories because transparency can save a life. She declared that “these” things do happen in the military, and “You still have harassment.”

Both ladies are thrilled to return to Adams County with family and friends. Hanes said, “I would never change anything about it – I’d go back and do it all again, but it was time to come home.” They are appreciative to be recognized as female veterans. The acknowledgment is most deserved. Osman would love to bring a women’s veterans group to Adams County; she said, “That’s my goal.”

May we salute and honor our female veterans on this Veterans Day.