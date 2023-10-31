News Release

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of Business, Computer Technology, Engineering, Education, Human and Social Services, Health Sciences, and Law Enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in Accounting, Aviation: General, Airframe and Powerplant, Medical Assistant Technology, Phlebotomy, Practical Nursing, and Real Estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

To view the spring semester schedule of classes that Southern State will be offering, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/class-schedules.shtml.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.