Dewey F. Sweet Jr., age 54 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Dewey was born January 21, 1969, in West Union, Ohio to the late Dewey and Geneva (Wilson) Sweet. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Jake Shivener.

Survivors include his three sisters, Rosie Copas and Ron of Winchester, Lois Morgan and Tony of Bethel and Karen Rolph of Manchester; two brothers, Mike Gaffin and Donna of Summerfield, Florida and John Gaffin and Sherry of Manchester; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews and many friends.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 at noon at the West Union Cemetery with Owen Applegate officiating.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.