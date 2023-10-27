Manchester Village Council October meeting

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was a late night at the October 17 Manchester Council meeting with a 40-minute executive session and many discussions. Mayor B.J. Goodwin called the meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. There was a moment of silence, and Councilman Dennis Barnd led the Pledge of Allegiance. All Council members were present.

Barnd asked for a clarification of the last month’s minutes regarding the Fiscal Officer’s Report and the wording on village departments receiving cash payments. The minutes were approved pending the audio review of the language of the motion from the referenced section.

During Call to the Public, a woman inquired about a “Meet the Candidates” debate night for the candidates of Manchester. She said, “I think it’s a wonderful idea.” Barnd explained that he heard back from Holly Johnson, who is willing to moderate. Councilman Troy Jolly suggested that the moderator be a fair and impartial person from the news media. This reporter stated, “Holly Johnson would be excellent.” Barnd replied, “I think so. She knows everyone and is an impartial person.”

Administrative reports included information from Mayor Goodwin about a gentleman who gets rid of “critters” and shared his information. Solicitor Tony Baker addressed a question from the previous meeting concerning curfew. He confirmed that introducing an adult curfew exceeds Manchester’s police powers. He also explained that it was outside of their power to determine an “emergency.” A lengthy discussion regarding trespassers and weapon carrying ensued.

Baker discussed the record-keeping policies of the village and police department, saying they are the same. Manchester follows the Ohio Municipal Records Manual. They must contact the Historical Society to purge records and request the years they wish to remove.

Baker asked the Council for approval to begin nuisance proceedings on a burnt property at 414 E. 4th Street. The owner of record is deceased. Baker said, “As part of those proceedings, a final foreclosure would be granted by the court and the property received by the land bank and removed.” Jolly questioned the property going to the land bank. He said, “If you watch the land bank, they’re really only interested from Highway 52 to the river. They’re not really interested in 52 and up.” Councilwoman Regina Adams replied, “That’s not true.” Jolly continued, “Hear me out.” He questioned the chances of Manchester taking eminent domain of the property. He believes the town could tear down and properly dispose of the property for less than $ 8,000. He said, “Let’s turn around and put a for sale sign in the yard and sell the property.”

Adams and Baker clarified that the land bank does not want to hold on to the property. Baker said, “Financially speaking, when it comes to real estate remuneration in the county, we (Manchester) lead. No village in the county has received more funds in the landbank or other public entity.” He explained that the landbank has greatly contributed to the bill and beyond Highway 52. Jolly replied, “We don’t have a board member on that land bank.” He continued, “We have absolutely nobody on that board.”

Jolly continued to express his curiosity as to why no one in the “southern portion” was on the land bank board. There was back and forth between Adams and Jolly. “I’m not being hard to deal with,” said Jolly as he continued to voice his concerns. Adams answered, “The land bank has been very good to us and trying to help us.” Jolly explained that he didn’t think it was right to be condemning people’s properties. Adams responded that they are not condemning but following ordinances and noting the non-compliant properties.

Baker reasoned that he wasn’t concerned about who was doing what at this time. He said, “If the village wants to undertake that – it is up to the six people who sit up here.” He discussed some potential challenges the town might face if they chose to act as the property receiver. Barnd piggybacked with an example of a loss the land bank experienced on a property and said, “That’s not something that we want the village to undertake. The time constraints will be the same no matter who’s doing it because you still must follow the procedure of law.”

Adams spoke about building the community back and fostering economic development. She said, “It’s to improve our village.” Barnd added, “Why do we not want to develop our community? Why are we fighting everything?” He continued, “Kudos to the economic development crew working with the County Economic Development Director to clean up the place.” There was a response of applause. Jolly persisted that the perception was that they were “going around picking on the poor who can’t afford to fix their property.”

There was much cross-over conversation during the above discussion, making it difficult to untangle the meeting recording. Baker tried to rein in the conversation, saying property decisions could be made on a case-to-case basis. He reiterated, “I’ve been asked to ask the Council if they would authorize me to begin nuisance proceedings.” Adams made a motion to allow Baker to start the nuisance procedure. Brown seconded the motion, and all members voted in favor.

Fiscal Officer Michelle Taylor requested that the Council members read the minutes before the meeting so that she could resolve any issue before the vote for approval of minutes. She asked for a vote on Resolution 2023 – 09 regarding the budget. The Council unanimously voted to suspend the rules and unanimously voted in favor of the resolution.

Other Administrative reports included Henderson for Parks and Recreation giving updates on the nature work grant, Massie Park buildings, and thanking the Street Department for installing flags. The Street Commissioner Josh Burton reported on resurfacing the streets. Dakota Brown of the Police Department discussed finding needles and announced the next Mayor’s Court for November 7. Fire Chief Rick Bowman announced 106 EMS runs, and 16 for the Police Department. Bowman also told an upcoming meeting for the Board of Public Affairs. Barnd, Flood Plain Administrator, presented threshold surveys. Jolly of Building and Streets discussed the purchase of street lights. After a brief discussion, Adams, who had contacted AEP, offered to give Jolly the contact information and abdicate those responsibilities to him. Jolly also reported on blacktopping streets.

Henderson of the Finance Committee asked for approval to pay the bills. All members were in favor. In addition, the Council discussed the transfer of $100,000 from the general fund into the EMS fund. Because the matter concerned employee pay, the Council voted affirmatively to go into executive session at 8:09 p.m. Approximately 40 minutes later, the Council reconvened to the public meeting, and all voted to transfer $100,000 from the general fund into the EMS fund.

Under Health and Safety, Jolly reported on his discussion with the health insurance company and that the village will only have one person enrolled in the plan. He said, “We are on the verge of losing our health insurance.” The Council discussed possible solutions. Brown further reported on the work with the land bank. She said the approved street lights should be in operation in a few days.

Councilwoman Gidget Applegate reviewed community events – Historical Society’s “Taste of History” to be held on October 21 from 4 – 6:30 p.m., Trunk and Treat on October 21 from 5 – 7 p.m., Trick or Treat on October 27 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. followed by a Halloween Dance at the school, School Fall Festival is on November 3 starting at 5 p.m.

Under Unfinished Business, Solicitor Baker discussed a misunderstanding of a vehicle that a Mr. Campbell was going to junk for the Council. The circumstances involved Campbell returning the vehicle promptly, and Baker suggested the man be compensated. Council approved a $25 payment. Barnd asked about phone system repairs and if a cleaning person was hired.

New Business addressed the Council securing 25 tons of salt. Mike Rigdon requested to put a fence on his property up by the river and add a gate in case someone from the village needs access. The Council did not vote because it is not their issue to authorize.

There was a motion to accept Resolution 2023-08 (PEP to adopt a policy by resolution to allow the use of an “employee dishonest and faithful performance of duty” coverage document rather than a surety bond.” This policy would cover Michelle Bilyeu, Michelle Taylor, and Andi Critchfield. The Council approved.

The Council voted to accept Lonnie Bilyeu’s resignation. Jolly lightheartedly voted no. Bilyeu said he was merely stepping down from his position into a volunteer situation.

The Council authorized the Clerk of the Mayor’s Court, Andi Critchfield, to add a bank account. Mayor Goodwin and Critchfield’s signatures will be on the account. The Council voted to run an ad in The People’s Defender and The Informer to advertise for a part-time police officer.

Danielle with the Appalachian Grant announced that there would be a stakeholder meeting on October 24 at 3 p.m.

The meeting was then adjourned.