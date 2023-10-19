Greyhounds fall 58-14 to Racine Southern

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

There have been some tough outings on the schedule this fall for the Manchester Greyhounds high school football squad and last Friday night fell into that category. The Racine Southern Tornadoes came blowing through town and left in their path across Veterans Stadium another lopsided loss for the Hounds as the visitors took control of the game early, scored often and rolled to a convincing 58-14 victory.

Though the final score might not indicate as such, the game actually started well for the Greyhounds as Brennan Barnes recovered a perfectly placed onside kick. The Manchester offense then kept possession for eight plays but were unable to convert a 4th and 13 pass in Southern territory and turned the ball over on downs. It the took just one play for the Tornadoes to establish their dominance as quarterback Josiah Smith fired a 69-yard touchdown pass to wideout Brandon Laudermilt. Derek Griffith booted the extra point and the visitors were off and running. Southern converted a pair of Manchester turnovers into a 21-0 lead before the Hounds finally got on the board with 1:26 left in the first quarter. On the option pass call, Leland Horner connected with the speedy Ronnie Elam for a 68-yard scoring play. The two-point play failed, making it 21-16 after the opening period.

The second quarter was nothing short of a disaster for the home team as the Tornadoes again capitalized on Greyhound miscues and scored on four consecutive possession to take an insurmountable 50-6 halftime advantage.

After the halftime Homecoming ceremonies, the OHSAA running clock rule took effect for the entire second half and with that time rapidly advancing, both teams were able to score one more time. Southern got a third quarter 23-yard scoring run from Jake Wickline and the two-point conversion, while the Greyhounds put together a sustained drive that culminated in a three-yard scoring run from Horner, plus a two-point conversion pass from Logan Neria to Elam to account for the final score of 58-14.

The loss dropped the Hounds to 2-7 and they will close out their regular season play on Friday, October 20 when they host the 5-4 Miller Falcons on what will be Fall Sports Recognition Night in Manchester.