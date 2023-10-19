Submitted by Hannah Hesler

A local FFA chapter was recently selected to compete for national recognition in a career development event at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indians from November 1-4.

The North Adams High School FFA Chapter will send members to Indianapolis as they vie for national honors in the area of Livestock Evaluation. Farmland Foods, Inc. and Merck Animal Health sponsor the event. FFA members who will represent the chapter include Beau Hesler, Cody Hesler, Boston Crawford and Shaye Goon. Chris Fitzpatrick is the chapter advisor.

Livestock Evaluation is one of 25 career/leadership development event areas, covering job skills in everything from communications to mechanics. Participants evaluate classes of breeding and market beef, sheep, swine, and goats according to the latest USDA market grades and cutability. They then provide oral reasons for their selections. Team members also collaborate on various team activities. CDEs and LDEs help students develop the abilities to think critically, communicate clearly, and perform effectively in a competitive job market.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth, and career success training through agricultural education to more than 945,988 student members who belong to one of 9,163 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.