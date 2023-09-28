By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

Oh gosh! We just heard from Santa that he and his elves will be in Winchester on Friday, December 8. He will keep us posted on his travels and will be asking for some local volunteers. (I know it is too early to be talking about Christmas – just saying per his request). So far, we are having beautiful fall weather and it is lovely to get out, work in the yard and walk. There are some wonderful trails in Adams County, some part of the Appalachian Nature Reserve. It is a great time to get out and enjoy the scenery including the changing colors.

More exciting news! The water tower is finally getting painted. It has been a long struggle, but we are certainly glad to actually see it happening. I think we should have painted it a happy color, like yellow or orange, but am thankful for the improvement.

During our last Homecoming Festival meeting, we elected officers. Becky Semple resigned as secretary and Pattie Jarvis has agreed to assuming the position in 2023. All other officers remained the same.

W3CU food and clothing pantry hours are now 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. The next date is October 19. We appreciate all our donors for making the pantry available for our community. If you are unable to come on Thursday, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting will be held on October 10 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. If you have an agenda item, you must call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880). The monthly work session occurs on the fourth Tuesday of the month, 6 – 7 p.m. All council meetings are public and held in the Town Hall.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy): Arminda, the wife of James Davis, was born in 1818 to James Bloom and Elizabeth Davis. After the death of her husband James in 1858, she continued to live in Winchester with her children. In the 1870 census, she is listed as head of the household and two of her sons were living with her: Joseph, age 21 as a farmer, John 27, a farmer, and his wife Rachel. Her father-in-law William and his wife Hannah, and their son John were also living with her. Joseph married Melcena Shepherd and the had two sons before his death in 1878: William 1871-1936 and Charles 1876-1921. John married Rachel and they had two sons, George and William. Arminda died in 1879, Joseph in 1878, his wife Melcena in 1932 and Charles in 1921. They are all buried in the old part of the Winchester Cemetery.

Information is due by Sunday evening and can be sent by calling (937) 205-2309 (leave a message) or by email at japorter45697@gmail.com.