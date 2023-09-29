Last week we left off with Lester Marshall accusing his wife, Hattie Marshall of trying to frame him for the murder of Fannie McCue. Lester had also implicated Edward and Sam McCue as being part of the conspiracy.

It seems that on the evening of the murder, residents on Park Street had seen a man matching the description of Lester Marshall hurriedly walking up the steps onto the front porch of Edward O. McCue’s home. At the time, Edward was serving as Police Justice for the city of Charlottesville. Upon reaching the front door, the gentleman began to knock violently. A neighbor had tried to assist the gentleman but he had hurried off in the direction of Sam McCue’s residence.

Edward McCue, after hearing of the death of his sister-in-law, Fannie, was certain this gentleman had been Lester Marshall. Edward had informed Sergeant Grady, in charge of the investigation that Lester had threatened to do bodily harm to Sam and Edward after Edward had given Lester a heavy bond for drinking and disorderly conduct. Sergeant Grady and his staff had made a thorough search of Edward’s home and the surrounding area but no evidence of an intruder had been found.

Policeman, Emmett E. Stratton, was directly dispatched to find Lester Marshall. Lester had been interrogated by the police in the early morning hours of September fifth, in Earlysville located about eighteen miles from Charlottesville. Lester had told the police during the interrogation that Sam McCue had cheated him out of his wife and ruined his home. Furthermore, Lester stated, Sam McCue wants to put a rope around my neck. Lester stated that Sam was there that day when his brother, Edward McCue laid that heavy bond on me. Not only that but Sam had urged his brother to put it to me. Sam wouldn’t even let me speak to my wife on that occasion.

Lester continued to divulge to the police that Sam and Hattie, his wife, had had improper relations and that Sam had kept Hattie in all the fine clothes and money she craved. Lester stated, “He even let us live in one of his houses for six month’s rent free, at least I never gave Hattie any money to pay it.” Lester went on to say, “What could I do to prevent all this? He was rich and influential. I was a poor working man.”

Lester went on to disclose how he had heard Hattie talk about Sam’s wife, Fannie too. Hattie said if she was Mrs. Sam McCue, she would wear different clothes from those Mrs. McCue wore. She would travel around and have a good time instead of staying shut-up in that big old house. Lester continued to say, he had heard Hattie talk a number of times about what she would do if she were Mrs. Sam McCue!

It seems Lester had received a letter from Hattie, just the day before (September 3rd). Hattie had written a lengthy, gossipy and affectionate letter much to the surprise of Lester. In the letter, Hattie strongly urged him to come to Charlottesville on Monday morning, September fifth to see her. For what purpose she did not state. She informs him, she would pay his way to Proffitt’s (the nearest railway station at Earlysville) if he would come early that Monday morning to see her and

leave that evening. Lester thought this was strange at the time, because Hattie had been actively seeking a divorce.

Why did Hattie send that flirtatious letter asking Lester to come to Charlottesville? Next week the investigation continues.