By Julia McCane-Knox

Interested in a program that helps your child develop reading, social, vocabulary, and comprehension skills? Check out Storytime. This program is perfect for preschool children and families, fostering a love of learning and preparing them for kindergarten. Sign up today and give your child the gift of a lifetime of learning and adventure! Continue learning at home with our Enrichment Kits. Each participant will receive an Enrichment Kit, which includes book recommendations and activities and covers phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. During the week of October 1 – 7, children will learn about the letter D or E; the themes include dinosaurs, emotions, and elephants.

We will have two Elephant Storytimes this week. One will be on Tuesday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Elephant” rhyme, create an Elephant Paper Craft, play a Feed the Elephant Alphabet Game, and listen to “Thirsty, Thirsty Elephants” by Sandra Markle. The next Elephant Storytime will be on Wednesday, October 4 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “One Elephant Went Out to Play,” make crafts and play at the Elephant Activity Stations, and listen to “Does an Elephant Take a Bath?” by Fred Ehrlich.

Dinosaurs Storytime will be on Thursday, October 5 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Dinosaur, Dinosaur,” play with Dinosaur Sensory Bins, and listen to “Have You Seen My Invisible Dinosaur?” by John Surgal. In addition, Emotions Storytime will be on Thursday, October 5 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “The Itsy-Bitsy Spider,” create an Emotions Bot Craft, play a Counting and Color Sorting Game, and listen to “I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton.

Get ready for a Spooktacular reading challenge this fall. This program is for all ages and starts on Saturday, September 30 and ends on Tuesday, October 31. Sign up on the Beanstack app or pick up a reading log in the library. Read books that match the Bingo descriptions on the back of the reading log and in the app; one book can be used for more than one Bingo description. Complete five in a row to earn a Bingo and win up to five times to win small bags of candy and tickets into the Grand Prize Drawing.

Join us for our Cosplay events at the Manchester, Peebles, and West Union Libraries. Families, if you are looking for an exciting way to show off your love for your favorite book, comic, movie, manga, or TV show, look no further than our Cosplay Costume Party from 5 – 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, October 3 at the West Union Library. You can bring your costume and decorate it with supplies provided by the library, or we can help you create a cape. We cannot wait to see everyone’s inventive and imaginative costumes.

Teens can join us at our Cosplay Clubs from 1:30 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 at the Manchester or Peebles Libraries. We encourage all participants to come dressed as their favorite characters. Need some inspiration for your costume? No problem. Connect with other cosplayers and share tips and ideas for bringing your character to life. Do not miss this opportunity to show off your cosplay skills and connect with fellow fans.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library