Growing up I’ve always been considered different. I don’t look like most of the other kids therefore I’m different. Because of that comments are made. They start out small but then they begin to get bigger and more hurtful. I then start to wonder if I deserve the things that are being said to me.

As I’ve gotten older the comments have grew more harsh. And all for what? For not looking exactly like them. And when I was younger that made me so enraged that I wasn’t like “everyone else”. But here’s the thing, I don’t want to be like everyone else. I’m proud of who I am and the person I am becoming. I want to be unique and extraordinary. I don’t want to be the person everyone thinks I should be. And I feel so relieved that I’ve came to that realization.

I hope that everyone can see that too. I want others to know that words can hurt even though they might not see that it could. I often find myself thinking that maybe there is no point and I should just deal with the comments. But that’s not encouraging others to be better and helping others. Everyone has feelings and processes them differently. And they shouldn’t be treated differently for whatever reason.

Instead, we should embrace our differences and come together.