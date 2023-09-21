Trio of Adams County Probation Officers become US Marshals

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“I want to thank you and your families that are here today. Marshal Service can’t survive without our local law enforcement partners,” said US Marshal Michael Black before swearing in Adams County’s Chelsea Phelps, Mercedes Hanes, and Skylar Johnson on Wednesday, September 13.

Black explained that there are 32 deputy marshals that cover the Southern District of Ohio (the lower 14 counties). He said, “That’s a lot of ground to cover.” Describing being a US Marshal as the most “honorable” job he has ever had, he said, “The United States Marshal Service is 234 years old.” He continued, “I’m extremely proud to be here, and I’m proud to have you join our team.”

Before swearing in the three, Black shared his appreciation for the Adams County probation officers about to take their oath. Each raised their right hand as they repeated their service pledge as a special deputy United States Marshal.

Following the induction, Phelps explained that the probation officers became involved with the Marshal Service four years ago. They assist when warrants need to be served. She said, “Anytime a murder or something serious, like a fugitive on the loose, they call in the Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force. Now that we are US Marshals, we can leave Adams County and go anywhere in Ohio with the US Marshals.” She continued, “When we go out with the Marshals, we no longer fall under the umbrella of probation. We are now federal officers with the United States Marshals.” Craig Martin is southern Ohio’s Deputy US Marshal Task Force Team Leader.

The three inductees were incredibly honored and excited about their new roles. Phelps said, “It was always something I’ve wanted to do. It was rewarding because your hard work has paid off, and now you can help apprehend fugitives. You get to be a part of the people who get them off the streets and help your community be safe again.” She added, “It was a big deal because now I get to be a part of an even larger law enforcement family. We’ve expanded, so we have a whole other family with people all over Ohio.”

Hanes, who also served in the military, said, “I’ve always had the mentality of I want to do something bigger – I want to do something that has more of an impact on people. I feel like this is that next step.” Hanes loves her job in probation and wanted to reach into other counties to help. She said, “I wish I could be there to help and make sure people are safe, and now we get to do that in Ohio, which I think is the coolest thing.” She added, “It’s a huge honor to help these people.”

Johnson was equally grateful for the opportunity. He said, “This has been a life goal.” Johnson comes from a family of law enforcement professionals and has been fascinated with the profession his entire life. He said, “There is a lot of evil in this world, and not too many people are there to answer that call. I’m glad I can be a part of it with the probation department and the Marshal Service to answer that call.”