By Brian Seaman

It is commonly heard on the national news channels and online that the U.S. Armed Forces are struggling to meet their recruiting goals. This year the U.S. Army will fall 15,000 recruits short of their needs, the Navy 10,000 people short, and the Air Force at least 3,000 new members short. Not having a high school diploma or equivalent, physical fitness, mental health issues, medical issues, qualifying test scores, plus drug use/arrests disqualify over 75% of America’s youth.

But the Diamonds in the Rough, the Cream of the Crop, are those that meet or exceed the qualifications, the ones that desire to make a difference. They come forward to serve their country. And sometimes those individuals are influenced by someone close to them. Three of these special young men, all from the Peebles area, and all with that special person close to them, have answered the call and decided the United States Armed Forces were for them.

On August 14, Zane Knechtly, a 2023 graduate of Peebles High School, left for Marine Corps Basic Training in Parris Island, South Carolina. Zane always had a desire to serve his nation in some capacity, but throughout his senior year he felt welding was his future. As graduation neared, Zane decided to become a Marine. But Zane was not the first Knechtly in his family to join the Marines. His father, Danny Knechtly, a 1999 graduate of Peebles High School, was a Marine (once a Marine, always a Marine). Zane’s father Danny joined the Marines in 1999, deployed to Iraq in 2003, and again in 2004, and received the Navy Achievement Medal with “V” device for Valor in combat. The last text Zane received from his Dad before his phone was turned off at Parris Island contained the following message. “This will change you. Change the way you act, the way you view the world and the way you look at other people. And everyone will look at you differently also. You’ve always been my son, who I love so much. But I look forward to the day I can also call you ‘My Brother!’

Zane Knechtly is scheduled to graduate Marine Corps Basic Training and pin on his “globe” on November 9, which also happens to be his birthday.

Dallas Wilkinson is another young man from Peebles that decided the Marines were going to be a part of his life. On August 28, the 2023 graduate of Peebles High School, also joined the United States Marine Corps. Throughout high school Dallas intended to work in construction, and did just that once he received his diploma. But like his classmate Zane, the military bug was in his blood. Sometime over the early summer Dallas decided the Marines were going to be part of his future.

This decision did not come out of nowhere. When Dallas was seven years old, a very influential individual was about to become part of his life. His mother Jessica met and married Jason Kremin, and for the next 11 years Jason and Dallas had a very close relationship. From a young age Dallas had a love and respect for his stepfather, and those who have served their country. Jason Kremin, like Danny Knechtly, was also a Marine. A 1993 graduate of Peebles High School, Jason joined the Marine Corps in 1994. He was stationed at 29 Palms, California and later Okinawa, Japan before he received an Honorable Discharge and left the Marine Corps in 1998.

Dallas Wilkinson is scheduled to graduate Marine Corps Basic Training and receive his “globe” on November 23.

On August 29, Alex Seaman left for United States Coast Guard Basic Training, located in Cape May, New Jersey. Alex is a 2015 graduate of Peebles High School. In late June 2023 he told his parents he had decided that the Coast Guard was going to be his future for awhile. Widely recognized as the hardest branch of the Armed Forces to join, Alex nevertheless contacted the closest Coast Guard recruiter, located in Columbus, Ohio, and passed all the requirements. Although a bit older than Zane and Dallas, all three young men share one common factor…all their fathers are veterans.

Alex’s father, Brian Seaman, graduated from Peebles High School in 1984, then joined the United States Navy and served from 1984 to 1991, when he left the Navy and joined the United States Coast Guard from 1991 to 2014. During these years Alex was born in Chicago, moved to Puerto Rico, then Ohio, to Jacksonville, Florida and finally back to Ohio. There were times Alex was able to see the Coast Guard in action, see his father deploy for hurricane response, or some other mission, and the son followed the father into the Coast Guard.

Alex Seaman is scheduled to graduate Coast Guard Basic Training on November 3.

These three young men, Zane Knechtly, Dallas Wilkinson, and Alex Seaman, all stepping into the unknown. But they are not alone. Their brothers and sisters are with them. Their mothers are with them. And their fathers, who took the journey before them, are with them.