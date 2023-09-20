Happy Birthday Luther Rogers!

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

This past Saturday, Luther Rogers turned 93 years young. This reporter had the privilege of sitting and speaking with him about his lifetime in Adams County.

Rogers had a love for politics from a very young age. He had a Lynx school photo when he was about eight years old. In the picture, he is standing in the front row, donned in campaign buttons.

Growing up in Lynx during the Depression, Rogers remembers staying up with his father (also Luther) to discover the 1940 presidential election results between incumbent Franklin D. Roosevelt and businessman Wendell Willkie. They listened to the results, and as the evening progressed, Luther realized that Roosevelt would win and serve his third term. He said he went to bed crying.

Although he was a boy when the Depression ended with the war, the memories greatly impacted Luther. He remembers his father saying, “I wish that I had a dime that I could call my own” because he was always in debt to someone else. He told about how folks used to walk up and down the road, and his Mom would sit food out on the porch, and the walkers would come and eat it.

Luther’s mom, Mabel, was a schoolteacher. He said, “She had to walk through the woods two and a half miles and cross two creeks to get to work.” When a woman got married, they had to quit their job. He said when his parents got married, Mabel went to the bank to withdraw the money she saved, and the bank kept a percentage, perhaps due to the failing banks during the Depression.

“We didn’t have the fanciest clothes, and we didn’t have the fanciest food, but we survived,” Luther said. Luther recalls women taking over their husband’s bus routes when the war started. He said, “It’s the first time I ever saw a woman drive a bus.”

Serving in the National Guard from 1948-1951, Luther’s time ran out right before the Korean War started. He went on to work the farm, but in 1955, he became the Chief Deputy for the Adams County Treasurer’s office and served in that capacity for six years. After that, he decided to run for Treasurer and won that office for seven consecutive terms. He retired at age 59 and went back to work on the farm.

Luther was married to Mitie Kimmerly for 67 years before she passed away in 2017. He chuckles and tells me Mitie was named after her grandma, a Hatfield from Pike County, Kentucky. The couple had three children – sons Kimmy and Carl and daughter Janet, seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, three deceased great-great-grandchildren, and two more on the way.

Luther said, “My kids never caused me any trouble, and I’m thankful for that.” Kimmy is the only one of the three who ran for office and is serving his final term as Adams County Sheriff. Luther presents me with a clipping from the People’s Defender of a picture of Kimmy from a recent Boot Camp. He leaves the room again and returns with a photo of 4-year-old Kimmy dressed in a gun and holster. Luther explained that when Kimmy played as a child, “he always had to be a cop.”

And Luther always wanted to be in politics. Grandson-in-law Mike Pell (married to granddaughter Monica) said, “If you are interested in who the Attorney General was in 1940 for Ohio and who they run against, you may turn to Google, or you could turn to political historian Luther Rogers. Luther may be one of Adams County’s most successful politicians. Luther was President of the Republican Party for many years, and people still talk about his leadership. Although a Republican at heart, Luther could reach across party lines like no other.”

A photograph of Rogers’s friend, former Governor of Ohio James A. Rhodes, is hanging on the wall. He explains that Rhodes started on the school board in Columbus, Ohio, then as Mayor of Columbus before serving as Ohio’s Governor for 16 years. Pell said, “Luther was one of only a few who could pick up the phone and get Republican Governor James Rhodes on the phone, or he could call Democrat Speaker of the House Vern Riffe; both wanted to satisfy and address Luther’s request.” Pell, President of First State Bank in Winchester, added, “When First State Bank does a groundbreaking for a new branch, I use the shovel that Governor James Rhodes gave Luther Rogers when the State of Ohio began construction in Adams County of Route 32.”

Luther’s friendship with Rhodes helped him open other opportunities. He offered Rogers chances to work in politics elsewhere, but Luther wanted to stay in Adams County. He influenced having the National Guard clear out trees for the Winchester Airport to save the county money. Luther also had Governor Rhodes’ ear concerning the road from 136 to Bentonville and the problem with a creek and folks running into it. As they drove one day, Rogers told the Governor that the road needed straightening. At the time, Rhodes had his mouth full of cheese and crackers, so he just nodded. The following spring, in 1967, it was one of the first roads to be rebuilt. Luther calls it the “Cheese and Cracker Highway.” Rhodes, a country fellow himself, also asked Luther for input on other road placements in Adams County. Luther said, “I’m kind of selfish; I’d like a road in front of my house in Blue Creek.” He got his road.

Many changes have occurred in Adams County over Luther’s 93 years of living here. He said everyone here used to be from here, but now people from other cities and states are buying up land, especially for hunting. We discussed the drug issues here in the County. Luther said, “It used to be, you never heard the tale of it, but now it’s almost every day.” He’s also concerned about the lack of industry and the distance people must drive to work.

Discussing the state of our political climate, Rogers reminisces about the political parties he remembers saying, “Those people got along like peaches and cream.” And now – he said, “One says it’s red, and the other says it’s black.”

One of the biggest obstacles Luther faced in his life was a cancer diagnosis in 1996. The surgeon couldn’t tell him much until he could perform and evaluate the surgery. Fortunately, Luther underwent the surgery with “flying colors” and didn’t have to pursue further treatment. He said, “The Lord healed me.”

Pell shared that Luther started and provided capital to many startup Baptist churches in Adams County. He said, “Luther served his church and his family with a Holy Bible close by for reference.”

Luther’s daughter Janet arrives as I leave, and Luther says, “I see you’ve met my girl.” She tells me, “He’s a great father.” Granddaughter Angie asks if I notice that Pap uses the phrase “as far as that’s concerned” when summing up his sentences. I did notice and found it endearing. Pell said, “I’m sure he shared his story with a humble smile. Luther has served our County, church, and family like no other. I’m proud to know this man, and I get to call him Pappy.”

It’s apparent that Rogers is up on current events and reads The People’s Defender. Learning about the Adams County he knew and continues to enjoy was a delight and privilege. He graciously invited me to come and visit again. As far as Saturday’s birthday celebration, Luther said, “It’s just another day.” Another day that an extraordinary man was born 93 years ago. The Peoples Defender wishes you many more years, Luther, and looks forward to our next conversation.