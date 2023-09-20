While it seems most of the areas, I have observed have completed their last cutting of alfalfa, it was important to finish up your last cutting no later than September 15 for southern Ohio. It is critical to allow a fall rest period for alfalfa, especially during times of stressful weather conditions. As weather extremes continue to change our cutting patterns, it is important to understand concerns with cutting too late in the season. This summer experienced drought conditions in May/June followed by heavy rainfall which made harvest difficult. Our fields are already stressed from extreme weather patterns. Alfalfa needs about 500 growing degree days from its last cutting before a killing frost. For most falls this is about three or four weeks, but the exact date of a killing frost can be hard to predict.

During a typical fall period, alfalfa and other tall legumes go through physiological responses to the cooling temperatures that prepare plants to survive throughout winter. Fall cutting is a stress to the plant and its effects are more severe in fields that are not in current vigorous conditions. When you do a final cut in the fall, you are increasing the level of risk for your field. Pest and disease resistance will be reduced, age of stand, overall stand health, cutting management, fertility, and soil drainage are all impacted by added stress during the fall period. Frequent cutting (30-day intervals or less) results in the plant never reaching full energy reserve status during the growing season. This makes the critical fall rest period more necessary for plants to accumulate adequate reserves before winter.

Upcoming Events:

• Farm Science Review is hosted by the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. Year-after-year, Farm Science Review welcomes more than 100,000 attendees and over 500 diﬀerent exhibitors to the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio, making it the heart of agricultural innovation and education. Show hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on September 21.

The College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University released the following seven tips to have the best time at the Farm Science Review.

1. Download the FSR app before you go to the show. You can look up exhibitors ahead of time, view the map and use the app for navigation while you’re onsite.

2. What to bring. Check the weather before heading to the show and pack accordingly. You can bring a cooler with drinks and snacks, but there will also be 14 diﬀerent food vendors located along Friday Avenue, as well. You can ﬁnd more information about food vendors at the center of the show program or on the mobile app.

3. Arrive early. Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. With more than 500 exhibitors and a jam-packed schedule, you’re going to want to give yourself time to run into old friends, visit with exhibitors and experience the live ﬁeld demonstrations.

4. Get hands-on in the Ride and Drive Area. (Booth #1288 and #924) will have a course where visitors can test drive Can-Am vehicles.

5. Attend a ﬁeld demonstration. Even if you aren’t in the market to buy something this season, it doesn’t mean the equipment you see in action won’t be part of your farm a few years down the road. Get in on the action and catch a shuttle ride over to the ﬁeld demonstrations anytime

between 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day. Drainage installation demonstrations run all day and ﬁeld demonstrations take place from 12:30-3 p.m.

6. Enjoy a milkshake at the OSU Buckeye Dairy Club building on Friday Avenue. Don’t let the long line scare you; the OSU Buckeye Dairy Club members are pros at making milkshakes and keeping the line moving.

7. Ask the Expert. Learn from the best and brightest minds OSU Extension has to oﬀer during Ask the Expert sessions on the corner of Friday Avenue and Kottman Street. We promise you’ll ﬁnd a session catered toward your interests here or at other OSU presentation areas onsite.

Reminder- You can purchase your tickets in advance at the local extension office for $10. Tickets are $15 at the gate. Children 5 and under are free.

Hopefully you had a chance to attend the ewcwnt Highland County Fair . Brown County Fair is the last week of the month, September 25 – September 30.