By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Long-time Bentonville resident Jenny Lockhart will be the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Bentonville Harvest Festival Parade.

Jenny Lockhart was married to A.G. Lockhart for 36 years, until he tragically passed away in 2020, and it would have been 40 years this year. Living in Bentonville for 23 years. Jenny has been involved with the Bentonville Harvest Festival for 23 years along with A.G. who was very active with the festival. He was the Master of Ceremonies until his passing.

A.G. and Jenny were blessed with three children, Kerry, Aaron (Leslie) andKara (Austin), Kara was crowned Bentonville Harvest Festival Queen in 2005. The Lockharts also have five grandchildren- Nic, Allie, Aveyn, Ayzek and Kenyan.

Jenny works in the Manchester Local School District in the high school cafeteria. She is also a member of the Manchester Church of the Nazarene and always enjoys spending time with her family.