Lewis and Debbie Essman give above and beyond

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“When was the last time you spent a quiet moment just doing nothing – just sitting and looking at the sea, or watching the wind blowing the tree limbs, or waves rippling on a pond, a flickering candle, or children playing in the park?” – (Ralph Marston)

Three years ago, while on a walk, Debbie and Lewis Essman saw a help wanted sign for property upkeep posted at Adams Lake Park. Debbie applied to Rocky Forks (who oversaw the property at the time) and got the job. At the time, she was working with a student from OSU, but when the young lady returned to school, Debbie needed a co-worker as the job required at least two people. She enlisted her husband, Lewis, who has maintained the property with her ever since.

Winchester Chief of Police Donnie Edgington brought the Essmans to The Defender’s attention. The couple meticulously grooms Adams Lake and works over and above the call of duty. It’s a beautiful August morning with a light breeze, and sitting on the picnic under a shaded tree makes one want to stay awhile. The Essmans are delightful, one can immediately tell they take immense pride in their work. Lewis said, “We’ve been in this community a long time, and the community has always been good. This work is us giving back.”

The Essmans came to Adams County in 1992 and opened Community Fuels in West Union. They are past owners of Sizzle Sticks, also in West Union. The Essmans have five children and 14 grandchildren. Now retired, they spend April – October in Adams County, maintaining Adams Lake Park and the late fall and winter months in Florida. They enjoy the warm weather, so these hot days don’t bother them.

They enjoy much about Adams Lake, especially the “critters.” They greet each walker along the trail and graciously offer this reporter a tour on the side by side. As we tour the grounds, I’m immensely impressed with Lewis’s mowing lines – a work of art. The views are stunning, particularly the land and waterscape from the top of the dam wall where I photographed Debbie and Lewis.

The Storybook Trail is a popular addition to the Park. The Essmans report that many children visit to read and enjoy the trail. There aren’t many shenanigans they can tell at the Park – only an occasional disturbance. This morning, all looks picture-perfect.

Adams Lake Park is now under ODNR management. The Essmans have a wish list for the Park and hope it’s fulfilled soon. Lewis points out the secured metal benches along the lakeside and explains that Holly Johnson, former Economic and Community Development Director, was a great friend to the Park.

The flexibility of the job is perfect for Debbie and Lewis. Debbie said, “We make our hours.” Lewis adds, “It’s a big park for two people.” Both want to encourage folks to come and visit scenic Adams Lake and take advantage of all its activities, especially for nature enthusiasts. There is a new basketball court, walking trails, fishing, boating, disc golf, grills, picnic tables, a playground, handicap-accessible trails, a handicap-accessible swing, and a shelter people can reserve for events.

Lewis and Debbie are humble and ask that this article focus on the splendor of the Park and not on them. Their attention and detail to keep the Park picturesque is gratifying for them. Lewis said, “We do this because we enjoy it. And we want to give back to the community.”