Press Release

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, in his role as Director of InnovateOhio, recently announced that because of a number of technology solutions spearheaded by InnovateOhio, in collaboration with the Ohio BMV, Ohioans have saved over four million trips to in-person, deputy registrar locations.

“This milestone is a product of InnovateOhio’s dedication to streamlining government services as part of our mission to make Ohio the most innovative, entrepreneurial state in the Midwest,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “It’s great to see that more and more Ohioans are taking advantage of the many BMV services now available online, helping them save time and avoid the line.”

In 2019, InnovateOhio partnered with the Ohio BMV to transform the customer experience. Through this collaboration, Ohioans have saved over 500,000 hours that were previously spent in line at deputy registrar locations.

“The BMV is dedicated to using innovative solutions that enhance the overall customer experience for Ohioans,” said BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “We constantly look for opportunities to modernize and improve our processes so that we can provide more service options to better meet customers’ diverse needs.”

InnovateOhio|BMV technology tools include:

BMV Express” self-service kiosks:

BMV self-service kiosks allow customers to quickly renew and print out their vehicle registration. The average transaction takes less than two minutes. After a successful transaction, a new vehicle registration card and license plate sticker print immediately. The total number of kiosks recently expanded from 18 to 24 statewide. Locations can be found here.

Online Driver’s License & ID Renewal:

To renew a driver’s license or identification card, Ohioans are now able to visit BMV.Ohio.Gov and click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. After the user is logged in through OH|ID, the application will begin prompting them to answer a series of verification questions. Once approved, the credential will be mailed to the individual.

Driver Examinations:

Online Knowledge Test: New drivers are now able to take the driving knowledge test online, saving customers multiple trips to the BMV.

Third Party Driver Examination: The BMV is partnering with outside businesses to expand driver examination testing locations throughout Ohio, eliminating long drive times for those who need to take a driver examination test.

Ohio Title Portal Transfers:

Customers can now transfer a title when engaging in a person-to-person sale of a vehicle by using a new online title process. After a sale is completed, and the buyer is in possession of the original paper title, the person can utilize the Ohio Title Portal, securely log-in and apply to “Add Title” under their name. A County Clerk of Courts Title Office then reviews and approves the transaction.

Get In Line, Online:

If an individual does need to visit the BMV, the “Get In Line, Online” service allows customers to advance in the queue without physically waiting in the office. After checking in online, customers have until close of business that day to arrive at the deputy registrar location, check in at a self-service kiosk, and claim their spot in line.

Redesigned BMV Website:

In 2021, InnovateOhio and the Ohio BMV launched a vastly improved, more user-friendly BMV website. The redesign allows Ohio customers to have a faster, easier, and more streamlined experience when they are using this resource.

Ohioans interested in learning more about InnovateOhio’s work can visit innovateohio.gov.