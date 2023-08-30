Submitted News

The Olde Wayside Inn in West Union, Ohio is celebrating its 60th Anniversary during the week of September 3. It opened its doors in 1963 when Grace Lafferty wanted to have a restaurant that served “down home country food”. Located in the 1804 building originally called the Bradford Tavern, this new eating establishment and inn provided two large dining rooms and one small private room with both a buffet line and table service, and five bedrooms and baths on its second floor. Eventually fifteen rental units occupied the area behind the Inn providing homes for many long-term residents.

Through the past 60 years the Inn enjoyed hosting anniversary parties, wedding receptions, bridal showers, and birthday celebrations for many Adams County residents. Grace and her employees dressed in period style with long skirts and aprons and little head coverings which added to the historic atmosphere of the antique-filled rooms. Menu favorites were the fried chicken, liver and onions, salmon patties, apple dumplings, transparent pie and those home-made crescent rolls, all made from scratch by the wonderful cooks who were Adams County friends of Grace.

When Grace retired from active management of the Inn, Ruby Riggs continued the business. In future years, Beverly Bell and Charlotte Osman, Eileen Jones and others kept the doors open and the legacy of Grace’s hospitality alive.

Now 60 years later in 2023 Rebecca Walls is providing the comfort food that customers of the Olde Wayside Inn enjoy. Becky has been the manager of the business for the past three years, and with the help of her mother and her family she will welcome you on Sundays and Tuesdays through Fridays during the week. One major change from 60 years ago is the absence of the inn/motel rooms. That part of the business ended many years ago.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary, Becky is offering a complimentary dessert of anniversary cake or transparent pie with all meals beginning Sunday, September 3 and continuing through Friday, September 8. Gracie would approve!