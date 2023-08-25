As we begin this week’s story let me give you a short overview concerning the main subjects of our story. Frances “Fannie” (Crawford) McCue was the daughter of Dr. William and Rachel (McChesney) Crawford. Rachel’s parents were Capt. James and the beautiful Frances (McNutt) McChesney. Rachel’s brother, if you remember was Lieut. Robert McChesney who was the first officer killed in the Civil War. In fact, Rachel had three brothers who fought for the southern cause. Lieut. Robert McChesney, Dr. Alexander McChesney and her youngest brother, Zachariah McChesney. They were all brave soldiers much like their father, Capt. James McChesney who had died at the hand of a raving mad lunatic, John Reid.

Frances “Fannie” named after her grandmother, the beautiful Frances (McNutt) McChesney, was born June 1, 1859 and married November 4, 1886, to the successful attorney, James Samuel “Sam” McCue, son of James Cyrus and Sarah Jane (Moon) McCue. Sam came from a wealthy family and had graduated with a degree in law from the University of Virginia. Sam and Fannie made their home along with their four children in Charlottesville, Virginia. The McCue family was one of the wealthiest and most influential families of the city. Their home at 601 Park Street was one of the finest residences in the city. Sam practiced law and had also served as the city Mayor for three terms.

During Sam’s first and second terms as Mayor, his duties included the trial of police cases. You might note that this created a lot of enemies. Whether his reputation was justly earned or not, many who were the recipients of his justice insisted that the quality of his mercy was badly strained. In 1900, by a charter enactment, a Police Court was constituted. Mayor McCue was a candidate for Police Justice, but after a brisk political fight, his younger brother, Edward O. McCue, defeated him decisively.

Sam retired from his position as City Mayor on September 1, 1904 and returned to his practice of law. It seems the year 1904, was not going to go as splendidly as he had hoped. To outsiders the McCue family seems to be the perfect honorable loving family. Fannie was a quiet peaceful sort and kept busy with her many civic duties, meetings, clubs and of course she managed their large home and saw to the raising of their four children which now ranged from the ages of ten to sixteen. However, things were not as they seemed. Rumor had it that Sam was a womanizer and regularly stepped out on Fannie. If truth be known, the children could testify to violent outbursts and shouting from both their parents. Hardly a meal was ever finished without some type of disruption and when shouting was not being accomplished the atmosphere was cold and as quiet as a church mouse.

After a long hot summer, the relief of a cool September evening was so very welcomed. It was Sunday evening, September 4, 1904, just three days after Sam had left his job as mayor and returned to the practice of law. Park Street, lined with its large old maple trees, flowers and iron fences would be the setting of a horrible tragedy. The sound of a horse carriage could be heard coming down the brick street. The McCue family was returning home from various locations. Soon nothing would ever be the same again. What would happen that evening would have neighbors and city residents gasping at how such a thing could have happened in their quiet affluent neighborhood. Next week we will begin to unfold the tragic events of that evening.