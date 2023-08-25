Caroldene Grooms May passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, in Greenville, South Carolina. She was born in Adams County, Ohio on December 6, 1942 to the late Hazel and Manford Grooms.

Caroldene was preceded in death by her husband Chuck (Buddy) May; sisters Marcella Abbott and Shirley Shiveley; and life partner Billy Coleman; and Buddy’s siblings, Denny, Jenny, David, Kenny and Bill.

She is survived by her children, Janice (Cliff) Frederick and Sanford (Sandy) May; her younger sister, Linda (John) Little; grandchildren Madison and Luci Frederick; Buddy’s siblings Susie, Rosemary, Sherry, Beth Ann, Linda and Jeff; her companion Hans Bauer and many beloved relatives and friends.

After graduating from Jefferson High School in Blue Creek, Ohio in 1960, she married Chuck (Buddy) May and moved to Chicago, Illinois. While in Chicago, she worked for Jay Berwanger, Inc which was owned by the first Heisman Trophy winner. She loved the big city and remembered her time there fondly for the remainder of her life.

Her next adventure took her south to Franklin, Tennessee in the late 1960’s. There, she raised her children, attended Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church and supported the high school band while Janice was a member. She also enjoyed weekly game nights with neighbors and friends, occasional car races at Nashville Speedway, and weekly roller-skating parties.

After Chuck passed away, she built a life of her own in Brentwood where she met Billy Coleman. They spent many weekends with friends at the camp on Kentucky Lake and trips to visit Sandy in Charlotte and Janice in Greenwood, South Carolina. She retired to the shores of Old Hickory Lake.

Her many hobbies included being an avid reader, working crossword puzzles, quilting, consignment shopping, and building her collections of china, Fenton Glass and Dept. 56 Christmas Villages. She also worked with one of her cousins on researching her family history back to 1620 in Ireland.

In 2008, her grandchildren drew her to Greenville, South Carolina where she enjoyed the role of “Mamadeanie” to Madison and Luci, affectionately known as “The Girls.” There she developed a love of football and spent weekends cheering on Tom Brady in particular. She supported “The Girls” in their various endeavors- soccer, ice skating and many, many volleyball tournaments. She shared her love of sweets with the girls, teaching them how to bake. She was extremely proud when both girls were accepted to Clemson University and proudly wore her “Clemson Grandmother” sweatshirts.

At her request, a private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Memorials and Tributes may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.