By Joyce Porter and Patsy Roberts

Preparations are made and we are on the countdown for The Winchester Homecoming Festival this weekend which begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. Continuing with some of the scheduled events, on Sunday we begin the morning at 10:30 a.m. with church services by Wesley Chapel. At noon, we have Mark and Roxie Tolle who will be singing gospel. At 1:30 p.m. The Grace Fellowship Praise Band along with Donnie Edgington will continue a selection of gospel music. Also at 1:30, we begin the parade line-up in Cantrell’s parking lot. The parade begins at 3 p.m. and goes through the middle of Winchester. Around 4:15 p.m., we will have the raffle drawing (Good luck to everyone who purchased tickets). The festival closes at 6 p.m. We can use help in taking everything down and closing for the season.

Winchester Homecoming Festival Quilts and Community Artwork will be on display at the Winchester United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 26t from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. A special program on the Underground Railroad will be presented by Megan McCarty beginning at 1 p.m. Quilts and artwork can be brought to the church between 11 a.m. – noon and again from 3 – 5 p.m. on Friday. After the doors are unlocked on Saturday, we will always have someone in attendance. All items need to be picked up at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

W3CU Compassion Ministries, food and clothing pantry is open 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday each month. We appreciate all our donors for making the pantry available for our community. If you are unable to come on Thursday, please call the church at (937) 695-0025 to schedule an appointment.

The next Winchester Village Council meeting will be held on September 12 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. If you have an agenda item, you must call Ashley in the Town Hall (937-695-0880). The monthly work session occurs on the fourth Tuesday of the month, 6 – 7 p.m. All council meetings are public and held in the Town Hall.

LifeCenter Organ Donor Network, A Donate Life Organization, serves our local area and is always in need of donations. I found this in a packet of information after our sister Jeanette passed away. “What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains immortal.” By Albert Pike. How true.

Winchester’s Past (Patsy Roberts): William Robbins was born in 1790 to Daniel Robbins and Sarah Jane Leedom. They were among the first settlers in Adams County. He was an ensign in the War of 1812. In 1813 he married Elizabeth Alexander and settled in Winchester. In 1832 he opened a general store with his brother-in-law, William Smith. They continued to operate the store until William’s death in 1837. He sold the store and bought a farm that is now known as Spring Run. After a few years, William sold that farm and bought the property where Harold and Helen Shaw lived. He devoted much of his time to politics. To hear more about William, come to our Historic Ghost Ride this Saturday at 8pm at the Winchester Homecoming Festival. William will be portrayed by Kenny Shelton.

