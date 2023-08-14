Leo Pollard, Sr., 86, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Monarch Meadows Nursing Center in Seaman. He was born January 19, 1937 in Portsmouth. He was preceded in death by parents Frank and Cornelia Pollard; one son, Timothy Pollard; two granddaughters, Brandie Jo Pollard and Julie Pollard; one sister, Betty Hayslip; and two brothers, Melvin and Robert Pollard.

Leo is survived by three daughters, Lucy Pollard of Gratiot, Jacqueline (Dale) Galliher of Brownsville and Rosalie Brown of Zanesville; one son, Leo Pollard, Jr. of West Virginia; several grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; oand ne sister, Imogene Seymour of West Union.

Leo enjoyed puzzle books, fishing, camping and working in his yard. He spent many years working on the Lafferty Farm in West Union.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 4569 or (937)-544-2121.

Mr. Pollard will be cremated. There are no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.