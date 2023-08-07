Janice C. Bennington, age 81 years of Blue Creek, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023. Janice was born August 10, 1941 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Ray and Catherine (Louderback) Bennington.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Bennington of Blue Creek; three daughters, Brenda Bennington and Danny Bayless of West Union, Linda Taylor and Jody of West Union and Luann Beatty and Scott of Blanchester; son Jeff Bennington and Mary of West Chester; brother Tony Bennington of Cedar Mills; ten grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Beech Fork Church. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.