David Lloyd Pitzer, 74 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Batavia Nursing Care Center in Batavia.

David was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 17, 1949, the son of the late Richard and Naomi (Murphy) Pitzer. In addition to being a truck driver, David was also a former chief of the Seaman Volunteer Fire Department. He attended the Seaman First Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Davis) Pitzer, who passed away in 2007; and by his second wife, Brenda (Day) Pitzer, who passed away in 2009.

David is survived by his daughters, Amy (Keith) Jackson of Winchester and Bridgett Bowman of Batavia; and by his stepsons, Eddie (Janice) Day, and John (Tina) Day, both of Seaman. David will be missed by his seven grandchildren, Mason, Kirsten, Loren, Ethan, Brittany, Ashley, and Bryson; his three step-grandchildren, Veronica, Nathaniel, and Paige; and his great-grandchild, Nash.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Jim Williford will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.