Gayle Sweet, 70 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman.

Gayle was born on October 1, 1952 in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Mildred (Fent) Ryan. Gayle worked as a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service. She attended the Peebles Church of God. She belonged to the Ohio Rural Letter Carriers Association, the West Union T.O.P.S. club, and the Peebles Alumni Association.

In addition to her parents, Gayle was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Ryan, and her best friend, Marsha Stegmoyer.

Gayle is survived by her husband, Russell Sweet, whom she married on October 4, 2000. She also leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer (Johnson) Bennington and three step children, Tommy Sweet of Hillsboro, Heather Sweet of Kentucky and Shirley Prunier of West Union. Gayle is also survived by two brothers, Bill Ryan of Hillsboro and Charles (Carmen) Ebenhack of California; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Ryan. Gayle will be missed by her two grandsons, Tanner Bennington and Nathan Bennington; and her eight step grandchildren, Tyler, Chloe, Joey, Lane, Mason, Peyton, Braydon, and Oliver.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Monday, July 24, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Peebles Church of God.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of God. Paul Voss will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Peebles Church of God, PO Box 362, Peebles, Ohio 45660 or Peebles Alumni Association, C/O Naomi Adkins, 167 High St, Peebles, OH 45660.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.