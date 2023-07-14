WoMen Helping WoMen make positive move

Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The new location of WoMen Helping WoMen to 236 Bob Blake St., West Union, was a good move. Davina Cooper, Director of Rural Services, said, “It’s amazing to me – the difference.” The organization first ran its office in 2017 through the YWCA and had office space at Job and Family Services. The problem there was victims had to stand in line and wait their turn. Someone who is traumatized doesn’t likely want to remain in a line to tell someone not affiliated with WoMen Helping WoMen who they are there to see. Logistically the office placement wasn’t a workable match.

In 2019, the agency moved to the Precinct, which was a good location, but the new office that exclusively houses WoMen helping WoMen is a better space for walk-ins. Cooper says they now get folks coming in daily. She attributes the increase to recent publicity and the fact that they no longer share offices with other agencies.

Cooper explained that “WoMen Helping WoMen is an organization that empowers survivors, regardless of identity, who have been traumatized by sexual assault, domestic violence, or stalking.” Survivors include those of teen dating violence. The agency works with folks ages 14 and up, female and male, in Adams and Brown counties. All their services are free and 100% confidential.

This year is the 50th year of WoMen Helping WoMen. The agency started as a group of women sitting around talking about their issues and male-dominated themes. The more they shared, they realized a more prominent theme of domestic violence and the need for support. The ladies secured funding and started their group on the University of Cincinnati’s campus.

Purple and teal are the colors of the agency’s brand. Purple notes domestic violence awareness, and teal is for sexual assault. The staff are advocates – not counselors, although they complete crisis counseling (weighing options) when someone comes in and needs help. First, they ask what type of help is required. Is it domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking-related? The agency then advises the client on options. They do not give legal advice or tell them what to do. They look at options and help assist with paperwork like protection orders.

WoMen Helping WoMen operates a 24/7 crisis hotline where a person can call or text. A knowledgeable staff member will answer. If a person repeatedly comes to the agency for assistance, the agency can refer them to a therapist or legal aid services. They also assist with walking victims through the process of things like medical support in situations like rape, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

The advocates help victims complete a safety plan that helps them determine where they can stay to be safe. They help coordinate transportation and troubleshoot issues like staying in another county or how to take care of their children.

Cooper said, “In the seven years that I’ve been here, we’ve never had an instance where we had a client that we could not figure out a way to get them where they needed to go. And sometimes that looks like partnering with the Sheriff’s Department. Maybe we can partner with the squad. Depending on the situation, there are ways around having no transportation. We always have been able to find a solution. People step up, and that’s been really helpful.”

Currently, the agency has two full-time staff, Cooper and Kim Meyer. Cindy Young is a part-time staff covering Brown County. Cooper hopes Young will be full-time by year’s end because the need is there.

Cooper shared that they see more domestic violence than sexual abuse and stalking cases. The age group with the highest statistics is approximately 25 to 35, with two children.

WoMen Helping WoMen offers a domestic violence and parenting class. They run the evidence-based eight-week course with Children’s Services. The class can be incorporated as part of a family’s case plan. Cooper loves the survivor-led component of her job. She said, “I’m here as their advocate. I can give them resources and help them feel safe first and empowered second.”

WoMen Helping WoMen is a nonprofit funded by the Victims of Crime Act (state funding) and the Violence Against Women Act (federal funding). Other non-restricted funding, like private donations and the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, allow for spending as the agency sees fit. If individuals or organizations from Adams County donate, the monies are earmarked for Adams County specifically.

Since the Open House at the new location, Cooper has testified in Columbus as a proponent of House Bill 161. The House Bill, which is a bill to eliminate spousal exceptions for certain sex offenses, includes a loophole about intoxication and the inability of a spouse to claim rape if drugs or alcohol made them impaired during the nonconsensual act. The Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence put this package together and helped draft the bill, and Cooper testified to eliminate the loophole. Cooper said, “It impacts our survivors here locally. It’s our job to ensure – get out the microscope – what’s going on around us. How is it impacting our survivors? How can we help because they have enough on their plate and can’t go and testify.”

Cooper has noticed increased juvenile protection orders filed locally, particularly in teen dating and stalking. She attributes the increase to social media, cell phones, and violation of privacy. Their agency also helps train and bring awareness to the community. She speaks highly of the Health and Wellness Coalition’s role in building healthy communities.

When Cooper started in 2017, she was the lone person creating a program for Adams and Brown counties. Now she has staff, and the needs continue to grow. “It’s all hands-on deck out here,” she said. The agency always tries to help find an answer even if a service doesn’t fall in its lane. Cooper said, “It’s important for folks to know that we serve survivors, regardless of how they identify. We are a safe space for anybody with any concerns of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking – even if they don’t have a name for it. We can sit with them and figure it out together, so they know they are not alone.”