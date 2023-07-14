By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – Lightning Safety Tips. Learn indoor and outdoor safety tips to protect yourself and your loved ones from lightning.

Indoor Safety Tips: Even though your home is a safe shelter during a lightning storm, you might still be at risk. About one-third of lightning-strike injuries occur indoors. Here are some tips to keep safe and reduce your risk of being struck by lightning while indoors.

· Avoid water. Do NOT bathe, shower, wash dishes, or have any other contact with water during a thunderstorm because lightning can travel through a building’s plumbing.

· Don’t touch electronic equipment. Do NOT use anything connected to an electrical outlet, such as computers, laptops, game systems, washers, dryers, or stoves. Lightning can travel through them and any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring. Equip your home with whole-house surge protectors to protect your appliances.

· Avoid windows, doors, porches, and concrete. Stay away from windows and doors, and stay off porches. Do NOT lie on concrete floors or lean on concrete walls during a thunderstorm. Lightning can travel through any metal wires or bars in concrete walls or flooring.

· Don’t use corded phones. Corded phones are NOT safe to use during a thunderstorm. However, it is safe to use cordless or cellular phones during a storm.

Outdoor Safety Tips: Although no place outside is safe during a thunderstorm, you can minimize your risk by assessing the lightning threat early and taking appropriate actions. The best defense is to avoid lightning. Here are some outdoor safety tips that can help you avoid being struck.

· Be aware. Check the weather forecast before participating in outdoor activities. If a thunderstorm is called for, postpone your trip or activity, or make sure suitable safe shelter is readily available.

· Remember the phrase, “When thunder roars, go indoors.” Find a safe, enclosed shelter when you hear thunder.

· Seek shelter immediately, even if caught out in the open. If you are caught in an open area, act quickly to find shelter. Crouching or getting low to the ground can reduce your chances of being struck, but it does not remove you from danger.

· If you are caught outside with no safe shelter nearby, the following actions might reduce your risk of being struck by lightning:

• Immediately get off elevated areas such as hills, mountain ridges, or peaks.

• Never lie flat on the ground. Crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground.

• Never shelter under an isolated tree. If you are in a forest, shelter near lower trees.

• Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water.

• Stay away from objects that conduct electricity (barbed-wire fences & power lines).

· Separate from others. If you are in a group during a thunderstorm, separate from each other. This will reduce the number of injuries if lightning strikes the ground.

· If you are out in the open water/boat and a storm rolls in, return to shore immediately and seek shelter. If you are unable to return to shore, boats with cabins offer some protection. If caught in a storm in a small boat with no cabin, drop anchor and get as low as possible.

· Avoid open spaces. Stay away from open spaces such as golf courses, parks, playgrounds, ponds, lakes, swimming pools, and beaches. Seek shelter immediately.

· Don’t stay near tall structures. Stay away from tall structures, such as telephone poles and trees; lightning tends to strike the tallest object around.

